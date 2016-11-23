Jason Derulo on how his near-death experience changed him for the better

Jason Derulo turned to his faith and family following his near-death experience almost five years ago. The Talk Dirty singer, who fractured his neck in 2012, opened up Wednesday on The Dr. Oz Show about his miraculous recovery.

When asked on the program how he found the strength to power through the injury, the 27-year-old answered, “I think it's a combination of things.”

Jason opened up about his near-death experience Photo: Sony Pictures Television

He explained, “God, of course, and my mom. It was a crazy experience that, I would wish on nobody, not even my worst enemy, and, it just, taught me a lot. I mean, I wouldn't trade it for the world 'cause I feel like what I've gotten out of the injury, I don't think I would be the same person that I am today.”

Jason injured his neck while practicing stunts for his tour. Following the accident, the singer told fans, “I fractured my neck doing tumbling & acrobatics 4 tour! Always tryin 2 push boundaries 4 YOU! Like my new chain? ;)”

At the time, according to CNN, the injury could have left Jason paralyzed. The pop star was forced to cancel his world tour following the accident.

The singer turned to his faith and mother to get through the injury Photo: Sipa USA SIPA USA/PA Images

Now back on his feet, the singer-songwriter balances a healthy lifestyle, while still enjoying himself. “It's the 80-20 rule,” he told Dr. Oz. “I mean, for me, it's not about the small diets. It's about creating a lifestyle if you just, you know, happen to, grab a couple Doritos it's not the end of the world but we're not going to have Doritos tomorrow, right?”

Jason added, “We're going to do it in increments; you know what I'm saying? Just live life and make it a lifestyle, not the small diets that don't really work. It's 80-20.”