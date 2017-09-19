The most glamorous pregnant celebrities on the red carpet

Hilarie Burton confirmed her and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's news that they are expecting their second child on the 2017 Emmys red carpet while wearing a tiered-Lanvin vintage dress. Photo: Getty Images
Serena Williams had that pregnancy glow as she brought her baby bump to the 2017 Met Gala. The tennis star, who accidentally announced that she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting in a premature Snapchat, stunned in Atelier Versace. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her bump in a flowing silk gown during the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter in Beverly Hills. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Mommy-to-be Ciara showed off her bump in a custom velvet dress by Jovani Fashion during the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter in Beverly Hills. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Amal Clooney made her red carpet debut as an expectant mom of twins with husband George at the Cesar Awards in February 2017. The human rights lawyer showed off her bump in a figure-hugging Versace gown. Photo: Getty Images
Ciara and her bump stunned in a velvet slip dress by Rhea Costa for the Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in West Hollywood. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Natalie Portman's 2017 SAG Awards gown by Dior made it straight off the runway just in time to style her second baby bump for the ceremony held in L.A. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
<i>Jackie</i> actress Natalie Portman channeled her inner Jackie O dressing her baby bump up in an embellished Prada dress for the 2017 Golden Globes. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
<i>Superwoman</i> Gal Gadot showed off her baby bump in a plunging Mugler gown at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/marion-cotillard/"><strong>Marion Cotillard</strong></a> looked sleek and chic in Dior at the UK Premiere of <I>Allied</I> on November 21, 2016 in London. Her bundle of joy is due in early 2017. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/natalie-portman/"><strong>Natalie Portman</strong></a> dressed her bump in a chiffon dress and blazer at the premiere of <I>Jackie</I> at AFI Fest 2016 on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Yes, you can rock cutouts while you are pregnant – just ask <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/olivia-wilde/"><strong>Olivia Wilde</strong></a>! The actress looked lovely in green at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom in June 2016 in New York City. Olivia and partner Jason Sudeikis welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl, in October, 2016. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Actress <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kerry-washington/"><strong>Kerry Washington</strong></a> also stunned in a cut out black ballgown at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles. Kerry welcomed a new baby boy into the world with her football player husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, in October 2016. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/liv-tyler/"><strong>Liv Tyler</strong></a> was radiant in royal blue at The Elle Style Awards 2016 on February 23, 2016 in London, England. Liv and partner David Gardner welcomed their baby girl Lula Rose in July 2016. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/anne-hathaway/"><strong>Anne Hathaway</strong></a> arrived at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016 exuding Elizabeth Taylor vibes in a sheer embellished gown. Anne and husband Adam Shulman welcomed their baby boy Jonathan in March 2016. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/nicky-hilton/"><strong>Nicky Hilton</strong></a> looked stunning in a white strapless dream gown, accompanied by her glamorous sister <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/paris-hilton/"><strong>Paris Hilton</strong></a>. The mom to be was at FIT's Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on May 9, 2016 in New York City. Nicky gave birth to daughter Lily Grace in July 2016. Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images for FIT
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/molly-sims/"><strong>Molly Sims</strong></a>was a glittering goddess at the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS on November 12, 2016 in Culver City, California. Molly's third baby is due to arrive at the end of 2016. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/angelina-jolie/"><strong>Angelina Jolie</strong></a> was simply radiant in her green goddess gown as she and then-husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/brad-pitt/"><strong>Brad Pitt</strong></a> attended the <I>Kung Fu Panda</I> premiere during the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in 2008. The parents-of-six welcomed their twins Knox & Vivienne in July of that year. Photo: Getty Images
Pregnant with daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/blue-ivy/"><strong>Blue Ivy</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/beyonce/"><strong>Beyonce</strong></a> made quite an impact in her orange gown at the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in 2011. Photo: Getty Images
Supermodel <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/heidi-klum/"><strong>Heidi Klum</strong></a> dressed up her bump in a beautiful black gown with an embellished strapless neckline at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 2009. Heidi welcomed baby girl Lou the following month. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ciara/"><strong>Ciara</strong></a> went for the gold at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014. The singer and now ex Future welcomed their baby Future Jr. in May 2015. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/blake-lively/"><strong>Blake Lively</strong></a> wore a form fitting gown with a deep V at the Angel Ball in October 2014. Blake and her husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ryan-reynolds/"><strong>Ryan Reynolds</strong></a> welcomed their first baby girl James in December 2014. Photo: Getty Images
Sheer perfection! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kim-kardashian-west/"><strong>Kim Kardashian West</strong></a> fully embraced her famed sex appeal in this black lacy lingerie-inspired look while pregnant with son Saint in 2015. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chrissy-teigen/"><strong>Chrissy Teigen</strong></a> took her baby bump for a stroll in a beautifully emboidered gown for the 88th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2016. Photo: Getty Images
A little mockingjay! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/laura-haddock/"><strong>Laura Haddock</strong></a> looked picture perfect in her white gown as she and husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sam-claflin/"><strong>Sam Claflin</strong></a> revealed that they were expecting their first child at the UK premiere of Sam's new film <I> The Hunger Games Mockingjay - Part 2</I> in 2015. Photo: Getty Images
English rose <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-winslet/"><strong>Kate Winslet</strong></a> looked like a 'yummy mummy' at the Mayfair Gala European Premiere of <I>Labor Day</I> in 2013. Kate and her husband Ned Rocknroll welcomed their son Bear that December. Photo: Getty Images
