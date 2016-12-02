Gift Guide 2016: The best fragrances to give this holiday season

We've rounded up some of the season's most irresistible scents, so you can help your sweetheart smell her sweetest this holiday season! Click through to see our picks...
“I wanted to evoke coziness, that warming quality in winter of being beside a crackling fir,” says Gwyneth Paltrow of her new winter-ready scent. Edition 01 Winter 2016 Eau de Parfum Spray, $165 for 50 mL, goop.com
In the mood to celebrate? This limited-edition platinum flacon contains the signature oriental-floral scent and is as indulgent as a chilled flute of champagne. Gucci Guilty Platinum Pour Femme, $99 for 75mL, at Hudson’s Bay and Sephora
Reinterpreting the classic floral scent with a new, “sparkling” top note of Bourbon Geranium, this limited-edition scent is as luxurious as a satin trench coat. Burberry My Burberry Festive Edition, $125 for 90mL, at Sephora and Sephora.com
Pair this new unisex fragrance – which combines notes of tuberose, dark chocolate, vetiver and musk – with a tailored suit or jumpsuit for a bold holiday vibe. Serge Lutens Veilleur de Nuit Eau De Parfum, at Saks Fifth Avenue and saksfifthavenue.com
Best worn with a floor-length, velvet gown this sensual mix of Red Lotus, Black Orchid and White Amber is ideal for a glamorous holiday soirée. Oscar Velvet Eau de Parfum, $78 for 100mL, www.oscardelarenta.com
Soft, alluring and unapologetically romantic, this feminine scent mixes floral notes of lily-of-the-valley, jasmine, peony and rose with a warm base of sandalwood vanilla and praline. Michael Bublé By Invitation Eau de Parfum, $46 for 50mL, at http://shop.michaelbubleperfume.com
All out glamour comes in the form of a gilded bottle (complete with python cap), heady woody fragrance and a take-no-prisoners attitude. Marc Jacobs Decadence On Eight K Edition Eau de Parfum Spray, $127 for 100ml, sephora.com
Inspired by designer Azzedine Alaïa’s trip to the fortress of Alhambra in Granada in the south of Spain, this contemporary fragrance includes fresh white florals with a powdery finish. Alaia Paris Eau de Parfum Blanche, $115 for 100mL, at Holt Renfrew, Saks Fifth Avenue and select Hudson's Bay stores
Sweet, syrupy with a rich caramel base, this gourmand fragrance is sure to satisfy any sweet craving this season. Luna by Nina Ricci Eau de Parfum, $68 for 80mL, at Shopper’s Drug Mart and Murale
This iconic blend or rose, freesia and patchouli get a holiday refresh with a limited-edition gold crystallized flacon. Flowerbomb Holiday Eau de Parfum, $85 for 50 mL, sephora.com
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved