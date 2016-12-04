Fitness relationship goals! Celebrity couples who work out together

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gisele-bündchen/"><strong>Gisele Bündchen</strong></a> revealed she was helping husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/tom-brady/"><strong>Tom Brady</strong></a> stay in shape with a quick training session. "Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready. #Brady'scamp #IwillwhatIwant," she quipped in the accompanying caption. Photo: Instagram/@gisele
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/guiliana-rancic/"><strong>Guiliana Rancic</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/bill-rancic/"><strong>Bill Rancic</strong></a> regularly take hikes together and share photos of the stunning backdrops on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@giulianarancic
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/shakira/"><strong>Shakira</strong></a> posted this sweet snap of herself and footballer husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gerard-pique/"><strong>Gerard Pique</strong></a> enjoying a leisurely bike ride. Photo: Instagram/@shakira
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/elsa-pataky/"><strong>Elsa Pataky</strong></a> looks like she's as tough as her hunky husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chris-hemsworth/"><strong>Chris Hemsworth</strong></a>. Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/behati-prinsloo/"><strong>Behati Prinsloo</strong></a> shared a peek from a gym session with husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/adam-levine/"><strong>Adam Levine</strong></a>. "Kinda have a thing for my trainer," she joked in the caption. Photo: Instagram /@behatiprinsloo
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/channing-tatum/"><strong>Channing Tatum</strong></a> and wife <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jenna-dewan-tatum/"><strong>Jenna Dewan Tatum</strong></a> enjoyed a romantic hike in the snow during a winter getaway. Photo: Instagram @jennaldewan
