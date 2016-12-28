December's must-see celebrity and royal beauty looks

Princess Charlene of Monaco was holiday ready rocking a bold red lip at the annual Christmas gifts distribution ceremony. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was look extra merry and <i>rosy</i> at a Heads Together and the Mix Christmas party in London. The royal added a touch of blush to her flawless complexion as she helped spread holiday cheer at a celebration for volunteers. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Sofia made her vibrant eyes pop with voluminous lashes at the 2015 Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
Camila Alves completed her sultry look with smokey eye makeup and a pale lip for the premiere of <i>Sing</i> in Los Angeles. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nicole Kidman matched her eyeshadow to her chic blue frock for the Australian premiere of <i>Lion</i> in Sydney. The actress topped off her look with a delicate, pink lip. Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage
Princess Madeleine of Sweden kept her makeup simple with blush tones and instead let her tiara do all the talking at the 2015 Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
Kaley Cuoco opted for earth tones to make her hazel eyes pop at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's <i>Why Him?</i> in California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Spain's Queen Letizia made headlines with her unabashedly glam look – a smoky eye, glossy lips and slicked back hair – for the ABC Awards in Madrid on December 13. Photo: Gtres Online
Actress Emma Stone sported a classic red lip - winged eyeliner combo at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on December 11 in Santa Monica. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michelle Williams' platinum blonde crop and pale lip helped set off her gorgeously lined eyes at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on December 11. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Naomie Harris' cobalt blue liner complemented her dress at the <I>Collateral Beauty</I> World Premiere at Lincoln Center on December 12 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Felicity Jones looked like an English rose with her dewy makeup and soft bangs at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's <I>Rogue One: A Star Wars Story</I> at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on December 10. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Allison Williams chose silver-blue eyeshadow to match her eyes and gown at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on December 11 in Santa Monica. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld worked a serious cat eye and smooth waves at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mandy Moore went for the natural look with full volume in her hair at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on December 11 in Santa Monica. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Karlie Kloss let her bold red lips do the talking at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 in London. Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for GUCCI
Victoria's Secret Angel Gigi Hadid was a glittering goddess to match her metallic dress at the lingerie brand's fashion show after party at Le Grand Palais in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage
We love Jennifer Hudson's cute crop and deep oxblood lip color at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Sing' in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands rocked a bronzed look that set off her gorgeous jewels as she attended a concert in The Hague. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Katy Perry brought a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon looked effortlessly beautiful with beach wave hair and a natural lip at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Sing' in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Like mother, like daughter! Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe was also gorgeous with tousled waves at the 'Sing' premiere in Los Angeles. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Team USA gymnast Laurie Hernandez looked naturally gorgeous with fresh-faced makeup and a braided 'do at the premiere of 'Sing' at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Barry King/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain wore pink hues and a glossy lip at a reception held at the Spanish Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Maria Menounos pumped up the volume with immaculate ringlets at the premiere of 'Sing' in Los Angeles. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kate Mara sported a dark lip and a smoky eye for the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Man Down'. Photo: Michael Kovac/WireImage
