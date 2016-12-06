The Victoria's Secret Angels best workout routines, tips and tricks

As the Victoria's Secret Angels strutted down the runway in Paris for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the entire world couldn't help but check out their toned tummies, lean legs and chiseled arms. Prior to the main event and throughout the year, these ladies are active in the gym to maintain their enviable figures. Click through to learn more about Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes and the other ladies' favorite workouts.
<b>Adriana Lima</b> <b>The Workout</b>: Boxing at Aerospace "As a woman, I did not know I could be so strong. It’s empowering. It definitely helps with your self-esteem. It’s challenging and not boring. I like to go six days a week. It’s part of my routine." Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
<b>Jasmine Tookes</b> <b>The Workout</b>: Training at DogPound NYC "We like to kind of build up our hips a little bit, build our butt, get some nice strong arms. We do a lot of squats, a lot of really intense training and ankle weights because that is really good for your butt." Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
<b>Josephine Skriver</b> <b>The Workout</b>: Training at DogPound NYC "I don't remember my life without being an active person or without working out. For me, it's just what I do, it's my therapy, so being an Angel you work out all year round but you do have to ramp it up before the show. " "I lift heavier, because I've got to grow that butt! I actually cut cardio though, because the last thing I want to do is lose weight. I want to build my shape - I'm a stick naturally, so I want to build my shape." Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
<br> Elsa Hosk</b> <b>The Workout</b>: Flex Bar at Flex Studios "I love this workout because it targets on your abs, on your bum and it’s high energy. The music is great. It’s kind of a small room so you really feel the intensity of it. And personally, I need workouts that are fast-paced. I don’t like those slow things. So for me the bar cardio is like a match made in heaven.” “It’s really great because you really like exhaust one body part and you really know that that part has worked to the maximum, like you cant work it anymore. I really see results from doing this.” Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
<b>Martha Hunt</b> <b>The Workout</b>: Body By Simone "My favorite workouts before getting ready for the show vary between strength training with resistance bands and also weights and also a bit of cardio, like dance cardio.” "It would be a few weeks before you start seeing results. There are no quick fixes. Working out is a lifestyle and it’s a dedication that you have to give to yourself to really see the results.” Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
<b>Alessandra Ambrosio</i> <b>The Workout</b>: Tracy Anderson "Every year I get older so I have to work out a little bit harder. I've been doing a lot of Tracy Anderson, and I love it - it's my new favorite workout." Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved