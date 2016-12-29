Meghan Markle's seven tips for living a healthy, fit lifestyle

Despite her busy schedule, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/"><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a> still finds time to live a healthy lifestyle. Whether she is on set in Toronto for <i>Suits</i> or jetting to London to be with boyfriend, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>, the actress lives by seven simple rules to maintain her fit and relaxed lifestyle. Earlier this year, Meghan shared her seven health commandments with Women's Health Magazine and now they are here just in time for the new year. <b>Invest in yourself</b> "I give myself the luxury of downtime. We are all so incredibly busy and juggling so many things but I always take an hour to just decompress, watch mindless TV, snuggle with my dogs and enjoy a glass of wine. That's all part of the investment. It's a balance." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>Stay motivated</b> "My health, my state of mind, the feeling you have after a workout; all of these things drive me to step onto my mat or go to the gym. Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful, but I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterward. Euphoric, almost!" Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>Practice yoga</b> "My mom was a yoga instructor so that practice is in my blood. I love an intense vinyasa class - and even better if its blasting hip hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best!" Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>Meditate through exercise</b> "Running has always been my form of moving meditation, which I relish because it allows me to get out of my head. I also work closely with a personal trainer named Craig McNamee when I am filming Suits in Toronto." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>Train with a friend</b> "I'm eager to come to the UK to do a workout with Russell [Bateman], the founder of SBC. My friend Millie Macintosh raves about his workouts, so I’ll call her up to do a class together next time I’m back in London." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>Embrace your unique features</b> "When I look in the mirror I see my freckles. And I love them." Photo: Gabor Jurina
<b>Don't forget to breathe</b> "Slowly and mindfully." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
