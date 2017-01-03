Janet Jackson welcomes her first child: Find out the baby boy's name

Janet Jackson’s rhythm nation has officially grown. The 50-year-old singer welcomed her first child — a boy — with her husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday, January 3.

A rep for Michael Jackson’s sister confirmed the news to HELLO! in a statement. “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” the statement said. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Photo: WireImage

The Escapade singer secretly tied the knot to her third husband, Wissam, 42, in 2012, though she did not confirm their marriage until 2013.

Janet’s pregnancy news was revealed two weeks shy of her 50th birthday last May. In early April, Janet recorded a video message for her fans announcing that she would be delaying the second leg of her Unbreakable World Tour to begin a family.

Photo: Getty Images for amfAR

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change,” she told fans in the clip. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

The Grammy-winning artist had previously spoken out about having children. Back in 2009, Janet told Harpers Bazaar, "Sure, I’d adopt. And I think that if I’m really supposed to have kids, it will happen, if that’s God’s plan for me.”