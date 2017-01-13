Priyanka Chopra and Sarah Michelle Gellar both take trips to hospital: Find out why

Priyanka Chopra was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening following a “minor incident” on the set of her hit show Quantico. The 34-year-old has since been discharged and is recovering from her injury. A rep for actress confirmed the news to HELLO! in a statement.

“Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released,” the spokesperson said. “She is resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend.”

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

According to TMZ, Priyanka slipped and fell on her head during a stunt. The Baywatch star reportedly suffered a concussion as a result.

The Indian bombshell wasn’t the only member of Hollywood who paid a visit to the hospital on January 12. Sarah Michelle Gellar spent the night in the emergency room with her and husband Freddie Prinze Jr.’s son Rocky.

"Well I made it 7 years before I had to take one of my children to the ER (I think that's a pretty good stretch)," she told her Instagram followers on Friday. The couple’s four-year-old son suffered a “nasty virus” but has since been released. Sarah confessed, "I'm not going to lie, watching your child not be able to breathe, is the most helpless I have ever felt."

Photo: Instagram/@sarahmgellar

During his stay, Rocky kept himself entertained with an iPhone. Sarah tweeted, “Thank goodness for ‪#iphones and ‪#inspectorgadget when your little one is sick in the ER.”

Apart from thanking the doctors who helped her son recover, the mom-of-two also gave a special shout out to her daughter Charlotte, seven. Sarah noted, “Thank you to his big sister, Charlotte who would not leave his side. (The best moment was when I was filling out his paperwork, and I was asked if Rocky was single- laughter is definitely a great medicine).”