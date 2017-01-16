Celebrity fitness: Stars doing yoga with their kids

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/drew-barrymore/"><strong>Drew Barrymore</strong></a> participated in the world's cutest yoga class with her daughter Olive, who wore a princess gown for the shared fitness moment. Photo: Instagram/@drewbarrymore
Brazilian supermodel <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/giselle-bündchen/"><strong>Gisele Bündchen</strong></a> included her son Benjamin in a sunset yoga session. Photo: Instagram/@gisele
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jenna-dewan-tatum/"><strong>Jenna Dewan Tatum</strong></a> stepped up her game by warming up with her daughter Everly. Photo: Instagram/@jennaldewan
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilaria-baldwin/"><strong>Hilaria Baldwin</strong></a> wasted no time when it came to introducing her daughter Carmen to yoga, incorporating her into her fitness routine since birth. Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin
Downward dog! Spanish model and actress <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/elsa-pataky/"><strong>Elsa Pataky</strong></a> taught yoga moves, beach style, to her and Chris Hemsworth's twin sons, Tristan and Sasha. Photo: Instagram/elsapatakyconfidential
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lily-aldridge/"><strong>Lily Aldridge</strong></a> gave her little girl Dixie a lift during a mother-daughter workout. Photo: Instagram/@lilyaldridge
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilary-duff/"><strong>Hilary Duff</strong></a> stayed fit by doing some backyard mommy yoga with her son. Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff
<I>Dancing with the Stars</I>' <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/brooke-burke/"><strong>Brooke Burke</strong></a> is helping make sure her daughter is fit and healthy with their joint excercises. Photo: Instagram/@brookeburke
