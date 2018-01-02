Year in review: Royal and celebrity babies born in 2017

What a wonderful year it was for a <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/celebrity-babies/"><strong>celebrity baby boom</strong></a>! In 2017, we had a surprise announcement – twins! – from longtime partners Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, plus there was also double baby joy for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and first-time parents George and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/amal-clooney/"><strong>Amal Clooney</strong></a>. TV favorite Mindy Kaling and tennis champ Serena Williams became first time moms, and Bradley Cooper, Matthew Morrison and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali made their debuts on the roster of celebrity dads! Meanwhile parents like <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/nicky-hilton/"><strong>Nicky Hilton</strong></a>, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nick Cannon and James Corden expanded their families with baby number two, three or even four! (No match, by the way, for Mel Gibson... who said hello to baby number nine!) And last but certainly not least, in royal baby news, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/monaco-royals/"><strong>Monaco royalty</strong></a> Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo welcomed their firstborn child, son Stefano; Prince Carl Philip and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia/"><strong>Princess Sofia of Sweden</strong></a> had bouncing baby boy Prince Gabriel; and model <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kendra-spears/"><strong>Kendra Spears</strong></a> and husband Prince Rahim became parents to baby Prince Sinan. Scroll through to see all the royal and celebrity babies born in 2017! Photos: Instagram, Getty Images
<b>Jessica Alba and Cash Warren</b> Jessica and Cash rang in the New Year welcoming their first son on Sunday, December 31! The couple, who are also parents to daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six, announced the joyous news on Monday, January 1, by sharing photos of their baby boy. “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.  #familyof5,” the Into the Blue actress wrote alongside a picture of her newborn sleeping. Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba
<b>Dave Haywood and wife Kelli</b> Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood welcomed a baby girl with his wife Kelli on Friday, December 22. The guitarist and singer took to social media with the exciting news, sharing a sweet hospital room pic and writing: “We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood.” The proud dad added: “She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!” The couple's newborn will join their 3-year-old son Cash Van. Photo: Instagram/@davehaywoodla
<b>Nicky Hilton Rothschild</b> Nicky Hilton is officially a mom of two! The heiress and husband James Rothschild confirmed that they have welcomed a little sister for their 17-month-old daughter Lily-Grace. On December 22, Nicky tweeted: "Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season." In November, Nicky told <B>HELLO!</B> that the extended family would spend Christmas in New York where she lives instead of the Hilton family home in L.A. because of the new addition. “Christmas Day is always at home with my mom’s side of the family,” she told us. “My mom cooks breakfast and we watch the Christmas parade on TV, but this year, since... I’ll be on flight restriction, everyone’s flying to New York to come be with me and the baby.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Mindy Kaling</b> The <i>Mindy Project</i> actress has another big role, mom! E! News reported that Mindy, 38, welcomed a baby girl named Katherine on December 15. While Mindy was open about the gender of her baby, she has been notoriously private about the baby’s father. The actress revealed that her pregnancy was an “unexpected surprise” following the news in July. Mindy, whose baby news was also spilled by none other than her <i>A Wrinkle in Time</i> co-star Oprah Winfrey, opened up about the type of mother she wants to be. “I’d like to be the fun mom, I know I’m going to the dorky mom,” she said on NBC’s <i>Today</i>. “So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova</b> Christmas came early for Enrique Iglesias! The <i>Bailando</i> singer has become a first-time father, our sister publication HOLA! can confirm. The 42-year-old and his longtime love Anna Kournikova welcomed twins — a boy and a girl named Nicholas and Lucy — on December 16. The notoriously private couple, who skipped Enrique's half-sister Ana Boyer and Fernando Verdasco's wedding earlier this month, kept the pregnancy a secret for the last nine months, although the 36-year-old appeared to show a baby bump in an Instagram video shared in August. The former tennis star, 36, opened up about her desire to one day start a family telling Women's Health in 2011, "I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt." She continued, “I love taking care of people.” Photo: WireImage
<b>James and Julia Corden</b> The 39-year-old late night tv show host and his wife welcomed their baby girl into the world on December 12. He announced the happy news on his Twitter account, telling fans: "Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling." He then thanked singer Harry Styles for taking over hosting duties at the very last minute, writing: "Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours' notice!" James and Julia are already parents to son Max, six, and daughter Carey, three. The couple announced the news of their third pregnancy in July, and later confirmed that the new arrival would be a baby girl. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale</b> The <i>Boardwalk Empire</i> actor and the <i>Neighbors</i> star welcomed their baby boy into the world in November. While they've kept quiet on the details, the dad-of-three did reveal on December 10 their newborn's name and the meaning behind it. “I hadn’t given one of my children a Latin name yet, so I wanted to honor my mom’s side of the family,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And, you know, Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all his matches so we were like, ‘How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.’ And that was it.” In August Rose revealed the pregnancy news during an interview with Jones magazine. “I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she told the publication. Rafa joins his big brother Rocco, two, and half-brother, Jake, 22, from Bobby's previous marriage. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Daphne Oz and John Jovanovic</b> <i>The Chew</i> co-host and her husband John Jovanovic welcomed their third child into the world on December 4. Domenica Celine Jovanovic was born at 9:52 a.m. in New York City. The couple's newborn joins older siblings Philomena "Philo" Bijou Jovanovic and Jovan Jr. Along with a sweet photo of the fivesome, Daphne wrote: “And just like that, it’s like she was always here. DOMENICA CELINE JOVANOVIC. 12/4/17. so many hearts overflowing!!" Daphne previously announced the pregnancy on Instagram, writing: "Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter. Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!" Photo: Instagram/@daphneoz
<b>Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr</b> In true country star style, Jason and his wife welcomed their first child together in Nashville on December 1: a baby boy named Memphis. “So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid,” Jason wrote on his Instagram. Brittany said: “Memphis Aldean Williams  Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz. There are truly no words for the love we feel! Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging…HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!” Jason is already a father to 10-year-old Kendyl and 14-year-old Keeley from his previous marriage. Photo: Instagram/@jasonaldean
<B>Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook</B> On November 22, Julia Stiles revealed she had become a first-time mother. The <I>10 Things I Hate About You</I> star welcomed a baby boy with husband Preston J. Cook and took to Instagram a month after the birth to share the happy news with her fans. Julia, 36, uploaded a sweet snapshot showing her newborn's tiny hand (inset), and proudly revealing his name. "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017," she wrote. "Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. 'Hello, World!'" It's been an exciting few weeks for Julia and Preston, who tied the knot in September, over the Labor Day weekend. The couple first met on the set of <I>Go With Me</I> in 2015, where Preston was working as a cameraman, and got engaged on Christmas Eve that same year. They announced their pregnancy news in June. Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@missjuliastiles
<b>Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish</b> The comedian and his wife have welcomed their baby boy Kenzo. “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” the <i>Ride Along</i> star tweeted on November 21. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.” Their son joins Kevin's children from his marriage to Torrei Hart: Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Cristiano Ronaldo</b> The soccer star is officially a dad-of-four! The Real Madrid player and Georgina Rodriguez welcomed their first child together on Sunday, November 12. The Spanish model gave birth to a baby girl, whom they’ve named Alana Martina. The proud dad took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his fourth child. Cristiano shared a photo from a hospital room inside of Madrid's Hospital Universitario Quironsalud of himself, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr., Georgina and their newborn daughter. Alongside the picture, the 32-year-old penned in Portuguese, “Alana Martina has just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy! ❤️.” The pair’s little girl was born via a C-section. Cristiano's coach, Fernando Santos, has given Cristiano time off to enjoy his first few days with his newborn. Ahead of the planned birth, the soccer player did not play against Saudi Arabia on November 10. Cristiano will also not play against the USA on November 14. Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
<b>Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick</b> Billy Joel is now dad to three <i>Uptown Girls!</i> The singer and wife Alexis Roderick welcomed their second child together. The first picture of the sweet baby was shared on Billy's official Instagram account, and the caption read: "Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2." This is the third daughter for the award-winning singer, who in addition to his two daughters with Alexis, he has daughter Alexa Ray, 31 with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. Photo: Instagram/@billyjoel via Myrna Suarez
<b>Bar Refaeli and Adi Ezra</B> Bar Refaeli is officially a mom-of-two! The supermodel and her husband Adi Ezra welcomed a sibling for daughter Liv on October 20. “Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a ‘mom of two,'” Bar said in a statement to Us magazine. “We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, October 20th at 20:50 pm, weighing 3 kilos. We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives.” Adi and Bar married in Israel in 2015, and welcomed their first baby the following year. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente</b> The <i>Glee</i> star and his wife have welcomed their first child together - a baby boy named Revel! "To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!!" Matthew lovingly wrote on Instagram on October 22. "Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning..." Renee, a model who married Matthew in 2014, posted a pic of her hubby holding their tiny newborn. She wrote: "I'm in Revel Heaven... my heaven on earth... to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can't begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama! My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. I see so much of your Papa in you already," she said. "I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm... I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman... Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal #morrisonadventures." Photo: Instagram/@reneemmorrison
<b>Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni</b> The <i>Jane the Virgin</i> star and his wife Emily welcomed their second child on Wednedsay, October 18. PEOPLE confirmed the news, saying the pair have named their baby Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni. Maxwell measured 21½ inches in length and weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. “Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size … again,” the couple, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Maiya, told PEOPLE. “Maiya is so excited to have a baby brother and is already helping change his diapers and giving him tons of kisses,” add the new parents of two. “We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful.” Photo: Kathryn Page/Getty Images
<b>Katie Lowes and her Adam Shapiro</b> The <i>Scandal</i> actress and her partner announced in October they had joined the first-time parents club with the arrival of a baby boy, called Albee. Proud new mom Katie shared the happy news with a sweet picture on her Instagram. She wrote: "Baby's‪ ‬first #Scandal Thursday‪!‬ @shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We're happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator." [sic] Fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "Over the moon for you guys." Another said: "This is beyond the cutest thing I have ever seen!! CONGRATULATIONS." A third post read: "Awwww congratulations, what a beautiful name. Welcome to the world Albee." Katie revealed she was pregnant in May during an appearance on <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live</i>. Opening up about the moment <i>Scandal</i> showrunner Shonda Rhimes had guessed, the actress revealed: "She knows the minute I got pregnant. [Either it was a] really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant." The mother-of-one tied the knot with Adam in June of 2012 in a private ceremony Kent, Connecticut.
<b>Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen</b> The Mollen-Biggs household has a new addition. The <i>Live Fast Die Hot</i> author shared their journey home from the NYC hospital with their son Lazlo Biggs, who joined the world on October 2. The <i>American Pie</i> star and his wife's baby boy was 7 lbs 1 ounce and 20 inches at birth. Jenny's rep tells HELLO!: "Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!!" Jenny and Jason's older son Sid was born in 2014. Photo: Instagram/@jennyandteets2, Getty Images
<b>Spencer and Heidi Pratt</b> <i>The Hills</i> stars are now the proud parents to a baby boy named Gunnar Stone, who was born on October 1. A spokesperson for Heidi, 31, and Spencer, 34, told Us Weekly that Gunnar was born at 3.06pm, weighing in at 6lbs 12oz and measuring 19 inches long. The rep added that the baby boy had blonde hair and blue eyes. Heidi and Spencer, who tied the knot in 2008, announced her pregnancy in April, with Spencer telling Us Weekly: "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her. She has planned for and thought about this." The following month, the couple confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy together. Photo: Instagram/@heidipratt
<b>Eric and Lara Trump</b> President Donald Trump's son and his wife welcomed their firstborn, Eric on September 12. The proud dad showed off his wide-eyed baby boy and wrote, ".@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning." Photo: Instagram/@erictrump
<b>Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford</b> The <i>Mudbound</i> actress made her first post-baby appearance at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2017. While there, she confirmed the news that she and her husband welcomed their second child in August when asked how being a mom of two has been. She replied to People, "It’s good, thank you!” The couple are also parents to two-year-old Evelyn Grace. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Novak Djokovic</b> The tennis star has welcomed his second baby, according to reports in Serbia. The 30-year-old and his wife Jelena welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, September 2 and have chosen to name their daughter Tara, news outlet Blic reports. While Novak has yet to confirm the news, his former coach Boris Becker tweeted: "Wonderful news from Jelena /Novak @DjokerNole !!! They had healthy baby girl called Tara..." The duo are also the proud parents to a son, Stefan, who turns three in October. They confirmed that they were expecting another baby in April, after Jelena was spotted with a growing baby bump. Photo: Getty Images
<B>Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden</B> The Swedish Royal Court announced on August 31 that Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their second child together. “Both mother and child are doing well,” the palace stated. “Prince Carl Philip was in the hospital throughout the birth.” The Swedish royal couple’s son was born at Danderyd Hospital, the same hospital as his older sibling Prince Alexander. Sofia and the Prince welcomed their first child Alexander in April of 2016, and the couple soon opened up about the joys of parenthood. Sofia told Sweden's Svenskdam, “It's amazing," adding, “Having children changes your whole life.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Hannah Simone and Jesse Giddings</b> The <i>New Girl</i> star has a new baby boy! E! News confirmed that the actress and her husband welcomed a "healthy baby boy" in the beginning of August. The private couple, who tied the knot in 2016, have yet to release further details about their bundle of joy. Art certainly imitated life for Hannah. On her show's season 6 finale, it was revealed that the TV star's character Cece is expecting a baby. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan</b> The Facebook founder and his wife have welcomed their second daughter, August, who joins big sister Maxima. The proud dad took to his social media site to share the news on August 28 along with a photo of the family of four. In addition to the jovial image, the 33-year-old offered his fatherly advice to the newborn similar to what he did for his ten-month-old. He started the letter: "Welcome to the world! Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become. When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in -- a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality. We wrote that with all the advances in science and technology, your generation should live dramatically better lives than ours, and we have a responsibility to do our part to make that happen. Even though headlines often focus on what's wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We're optimists about your generation and the future." He then turned the direction to childhood and wanting his daughter to have the best one. "But rather than write about growing up, we want to talk about childhood. The world can be a serious place. That's why it's important to make time to go outside and play... Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation. August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us." Photo: Facebook/MarkZuckerberg
<b>Laura Prepon and Ben Foster</b> The <i>Orange is the New Black</i> star and her fiancé Ben Foster welcomed a baby girl, People confirmed. The couple kept the details private of their daughter's arrival but in June, the 37-year-old shared on <i>Live with Kelly and Ryan</i> that the pregnancy flew by. “It’s kind of weird because it sneaks up on you, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already,’" Laura said. “But then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she needs to come out already.’" Photo: Getty Images
<b>Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis</b> The former Yankees player and supermodel's little rookie has arrived! The couple welcomed their first child – a little girl – named Bella Raine on August 17. “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter born Thursday, Aug. 17,” a tweet from Derek’s official website The Player’s Tribune read. Derek and Hannah, who got married in 2016, announced that they were expecting in February. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton</b> The couple welcomed their second child according to the Daily Mail. Though no details have been given, the 28-year-old mom of two posted on Instagram during the first week of August that she was nursing to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week. The <i>Here on Earth</i> actor and his longtime girlfriend are also parents to a 21-month-old daughter whose name has also been kept private. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins</b> "Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced," Thomas wrote on August 13 on Instagram, alongside a photo of him, Lauren and their newborn baby. He continued: "I can't believe that we have two daughters!! My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hoursShe is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers #outnumbered." "Our baby girl is here," Lauren wrote with the same pic on her own Instagram. "Sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it). She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can't take it! We are all doing well now, just resting. Thank y'all for your prayers-she is a miracle and God is so good. Thomas Rhett and I are so I love with her. And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a baby sister." Ada joined the couple's daughter baby Willa, who was adopted from Africa in May. Photo: Instagram/@thomasrhettakins
<b>Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder</b> Baby vamp! The 29-year-old <i>Twilight</i> actress and the 38-year-old <i>Vampire Diaries</i> star welcomed a baby girl on July 25, according to E! News. They named her Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder. The pair announced the pregnancy in May with a sweet Instagram of Nikki showing off her baby bump as Ian kisses it. Nikki and Ian were married back in April of 2015. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom</b> Surprise! Andy and Joanna are first-time parents! A rep for the couple confirmed the happy news, but didn't reveal any further details about the baby. The fiercely private couple decided to keep their pregnancy under wraps. They had previously opened up about becoming parents, saying that they would love children in the future. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Bobby Moynihan and Brynn O'Malley</b> Another <i>Saturday Night Live</i> alum and his wife welcomed their first child - a baby girl - into the world in July! The 40-year-old funnyman revealed the wonderful news while out promoting his CBS comedy <i>Me, Myself, & I</i> at the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills. “It’s life, man. It’s life. Crazy,” Bobby said to <i>Entertainment Tonight</i> while discussing fatherhood. “I get fatherly tips from everyone, I look for that,” Bobby added, saying that his co-star Jaleel White has even thrown him some. “But yeah, he’s — I’m not a big Instagram or Twitter guy, I’m not — But, I follow him on Instagram and he’s the best father in the world, to me. He’s great.” Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<b>Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree</b> Model Lucky Blue Smith,19, became a dad on July 28! The fashion star, who announced girlfriend's, Former Miss Teen USA Stormi, pregnancy in March, shared this sweet photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, Gravity. He captioned the photo: "She's here meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy... I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess❤️." Photo: Instagram/@luckybluesmith
<b>Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman</b/> The former <i>The Hills</i> star and her husband welcomed a baby boy on July 27. Whitney took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing: "Sorry I've been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now." Photo: Getty Images/Instagram@whitneyeveport
<b>Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee</b> Best known for his role in <i>Kenan and Kel</i>, actor Kel Mitchell welcomed a baby girl with his wife Asia in July. The proud dad posted a photo of the adorable newborn on Instagram, revealing that they named her Wisdom and that she weighed 7lbs 11oz. Captioning the sweet snap, he wrote: "We have… been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness!" Photo: Instagram/@iamkelmitchell
<b>Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley</b> Baby makes four! The Hollywood star and his wife have welcomed their second child together — a boy — according to People magazine. The pair's second son was reportedly born in June. The <i>Snowden</i> star and Tasha have chosen to remain private about the details surrounding the little one’s arrival. The actor's rep confirmed in May that the couple were expecting another child after the businesswoman was seen sporting a baby bump. Joseph and Tasha are also parents to a boy, who will turn two in August. During a 2015 interview on <i>Live! With Kelly and Michael</i>, the actor opened up about keeping his son out of the spotlight. He explained, “My son … he hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself." Joseph added, “So, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti</b> The <i>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</i> star welcomed the couple's son Beaumont Gino Peele on July 1, <i>E! News</i> exclusively learned. The couple announced the pregnancy news in February with a photo of her growing baby bump at The Broad Museum. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter</b> The couple welcomed their second child into the world on July 1. Proud new mom Dawn announced the news with a funny post shared on her social media accounts. Alongside a photo showing her newborn son dressed in a duck baby onesie, she wrote: "Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born 1st July, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove." Dad Chris shared his own announcement on Twitter, telling fans: "We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine." Chris, 37, and Dawn, 38, who married in August 2012, were already parents to two-year-old son Art (born in January of 2015). Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lauren Conrad and William Tell</b> <i>The Hills</i> alum and her husband welcomed their first child on July 5. The designer announced the joyous news on her Instagram by sharing a photo of a cross-stitch showing her holding her baby boy beside William and the couple's two dogs Chloe and Fitz. Alongside the picture Lauren wrote: “He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!” Lauren revealed the news of her pregnancy via Instagram on New Year's Day, posting a photo of her sonogram, which she captioned: "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…" In an interview with the July issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, the author admitted that she "really wanted" to have a little boy. "My husband kept saying, 'We just want a healthy baby.' And I'd say, 'But a boy would be nice!'" She explained, "I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he's young." Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PMK*BNC
<b>Cristiano Ronaldo</b> Cristiano Ronaldo's team has grown by two! The soccer player introduced his newborn twins — a boy and a girl — on Thursday, a day after revealing that he had become a father for the third time. The 32-year-old, who finally met his bundles of joy after losing to Chile in the FIFA Confederations Cup on June 28, made the exciting announcement on his Facebook account, Wednesday evening. Hours later, the proud dad took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his newborn son and daughter. Cradling his children as they slept, Cristiano wrote, "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ❤." The soccer star is also a father to seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr, whom he has raised while keeping the identity of the biological mother a secret. Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
<b>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham</b> The supermodel and the actor welcomed their little bundle on June 24. Rosie took to Instagram to share the news and the photo of their son Jack Oscar Statham, who weighed 8 lbs 8 ounces. The lingerie designer and the <i>Fate of the Furious</i> actor announced their pregnancy news in February. At the time, the model shared a beautiful picture of herself relaxing on the beach with the caption: "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x." Photo: Instagram/@RosieHW, Getty Images
<b>Beyonce and Jay Z</b> The Carters are now crazy in love with their family of five! The couple welcomed their twins, thought to be a girl and boy, on either June 12 or 13 per multiple reports. The <i>Love on Top</i> singer famously made her pregnancy announcement on her Instagram back in February, literally almost breaking the Internet. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” the 35-year-old wrote along with a photo showing off her bump. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” Photo: Beyonce.com
<b>Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson</b> It's another baby boy for Wayne's daughter and her pro-golfer husband. The couple welcomed River Jones on June 12. The happy mom took to Instagram to share a photo of their oldest son Tatum planting a kiss on his little brother's head. She wrote, Welcome to the world baby boy..we all love you so much @djohnsonpga 6/12/17 River Jones Johnson " The birth of their son comes just before the reigning champion starts the US Open on June 15.
<b>Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid</b> The Olympic swimmer and his model fiancée are officially parents to a little boy! The pair confirmed their son's arrival on June 8. “Never seen a miracle happen before Until this morning at 5:46 am when Caiden Zane Lochte was born,” Ryan posted on Instagram. "7lbs 14oz, 22 inches. Can’t stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!" The pair announced that were expecting in December, two months after getting engaged. Photo: Getty Images
<b>George and Amal Clooney</b> Double the love for George and Amal Clooney! The actor and the human rights attorney, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, on June 6, 2017. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” a statement from George's rep to HELLO! read. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lake Bell and Scott Campbell</b> The actress and her tattoo artist husband welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. While details have not been revealed including the baby's name and birth date, a rep confirmed the happy news to Us Weekly. The <i>How to Make it in America</i> star and Scott have a two-year-old daughter Nova as well.
<b>Zooey Deschanel and Jared Pechenik</b> There is a new boy for <i>New Girl</i> star Zooey and her husband Jared. The couple, according to a source, welcomed their son at the beginning of May in Los Angeles. A rep confirmed to HELLO! that the baby's name is Charlie Wolf Pechenik. Charlie is a younger brother to the couple's first child Elsie Otter, who was born in July 2015. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Ciara and Russell Wilson</b> Ciara gave birth to her first child with husband Russell Wilson on April 28! The singer announced the arrival of her baby girl on her Instagram account alongside an extremely serene beach photo, writing: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy and Daddy. 7:03 p.m., 7 lbs. 13 oz." Sienna is the 31-year-old Grammy winner's second child, having given birth to her son Future Zahir Wilburn back in May of 2014. Ciara revealed the second pregnancy on Instagram with the announcement: "On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family...and I'm excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that god could give." Photo: Getty Images/ Instagram/ @ciara
<b>Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind</b> The <i>Star Wars</i> actor and his love welcomed their first child together at the end of April. While holding their new bundle, Elvira thanked the Tribeca Film Festival for honoring her documentary <i>Bobbi Jene</i> which premiered on April 21. News of the pregnancy didn't break until a month prior to the birth. The couple have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight since stepping out together at the 2016 Golden Globes. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper</b> The extremely private couple has welcomed their first child together. <i>People</i> was the first to report that Irina and Bradley's new addition came into the world about two weeks ago. On Monday, April 10, E! News shared that they welcomed a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. Irina's baby bump was on full display at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show though no official confirmation was announced. In October, Irina shared with our sister publication HOLA!, "I think family is our reason for being, I was lucky to be born into a very close-knit family." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jesse Eisenberg and Anna Strout</b> News that deserves a "like!" The Social Network star and his longtime girlfriend have welcomed their first child — a boy—, according to E! News. The new parents were reportedly seen strolling around New York City with their new addition in tow. It was revealed back in October 2016 that the pair — who first began dating in 2002 before taking a hiatus in 2012 — were expecting. The actor has kept his relationship with Anna private, though he has previously praised her telling Seventeen Magazine, “ I find people who want to help other people to be the most interesting. I come from a family of teachers, and my friends are teachers, often times in very difficult school situations. My job is so selfish and focused on my own vanity that I like to surround myself with people who are actually helping people throughout their day.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charles and Elizabeth Shaffer</b> Anna Wintour might very well be the chicest grandmother around. The editor-in-chief of Vogue’s son, Charles, and his wife Elizabeth welcomed their first child — a daughter — on March 28. Anna’s daughter-in-law shared an adorable snapshot of her little girl wearing a hat, while swaddled in a blanket. “Welcome Home Baby Caroline," the new mom captioned the photo of her sleeping baby. Vogue confirmed that Anna’s granddaughter’s full name is Caroline Anne Shaffer. Bee Shaffer also celebrated the arrival of her niece with a sweet photo on Instagram. Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Welcome little Caroline and congrats @lizzyshaff and @cwshaffer. Looking forward to many more chic hats!!!” Photos: Instagram/@lizzyshaff/Getty Images
Cheryl and Liam Payne have welcome their first baby together! Cheryl, 33, and the One Direction star, 23, announced the happy news via Instagram on Saturday night. Cheryl's post read: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever." March 26 is considered Mother's Day in the UK. New dad Liam also took to Instagram to share the same photo, writing: "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!" Photo: Getty/Instagram/@cherylofficial
Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese are now parents of three. The couple welcomed their daughter Odette Elliott into the world on March 17. The parents, also have two boys Thomas, 5, and Shepherd, 3, took to Instagram to share the news. “Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!  I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by collaborating with one of my favorite brands, @popandsuki, to raise funds for two amazing causes: Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign, who need our help now more than ever,” Genevieve wrote. “Help us spread the love and joy Odette has brought us by monogramming your own heart tag. They are super limited edition so will run out quickly! Link to purchase is in my bio. I can’t wait to see how you guys are customizing your hearts! ” Photo: Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter have welcomed their second son! <i>The Mail on Sunday</i> revealed that Sophie, 39, gave birth to a baby boy at London’s exclusive Portland hospital on March 3. The couple have named their son Hal Auden Cumberbatch - which was Shakespeare’s nickname for a young Henry V. Baby Hal is little brother to the couple's one-year-old son Christopher. Photo: Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have welcomed a baby girl! Amanda's rep confirmed the happy news to <i>PEOPLE</i> on Saturday. While the name of her baby is still unknown, the birth comes just two weeks after the 31-year-old actress married fellow actor, Thomas Sadoski, in a secret ceremony. Appearing on <i>The Late Late Show</i> last week, Thomas, 40, shared the news: "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing." Amanda recently spoke with <i>Vogue Australia</i> about becoming a mother: “I’ve never been excited by anything more in my life — and ready.” She also touched on the topic with <i>Marie Claire</i>, saying: "I feel like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it… I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly. That's what I feel. I've been feeling it for like, two years. I'm not ready but nobody's ready. It changes everything… so how can you ever be ready for that?!" Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
<i>Walking Dead</i> star Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak welcomed the third member of their family! The star's rep confirmed to E! News that the pair welcomed a son on March 17. The couple's baby announcement came in December, just days after they tied the knot during a California wedding ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
<i>Wonder Woman</i> welcomed a wonderful new bundle! Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Versano added another little girl to their family. The actress took to her Instagram account on March 20 to announce the arrival of her second daughter Maya. “And then we were four…She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull,” Gal captioned the photo of her oldest child pushing her little sister in a stroller, as she and her husband walked on opposite sides of her holding hands. Photo: Getty Images
Daddy-of-two! Backstreet Boys member A.J. McLean and his wife DeAnna are proud parents of two little girls. The <i>Quit Playing Games with My Heart</i> singer's rep confirmed to People magazine that the couple's second daughter was born in Los Angeles on March 19 weighing in at 8lbs, 3 oz. "Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family,” the dad said. Lyric joins big sister Ava James, four. Photo: Getty Images
It's a girl! Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have welcomed their second child. People magazine confirmed that the French actress and her partner welcomed their daughter recently, but no other details have been given. Marion made the special announcement that she was expecting last September, “Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting,” she shared via Instagram. “He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.” Marion and Guillaume's new bundle joins her five-year-old brother, Marcel. Photo: Getty Images
<I>One Tree Hill</I>'s Chad Michael Murray posted a sweet photo of his newborn baby's tiny hand on Instagram on March 13 to announce that he'd welcomed a daughter with wife Sarah Roemer. He captioned the photo: "Don't worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I'm already yours & I'll never let go. I've now two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys. @rooeemer ❤️." The couple's little boy was born in 2015. Photos: Getty Images, Instagram/@chadmurray15
It's a boy for David Arquette and Christina! The <i>Scream</i> star and his wife welcomed their son Augustus Alexis Arquette on March 8, 2017, weighing 9lbs and 4oz. The proud dad announced the arrival of his new little man, who takes the nickname after the actor's late sister Alexis saying, "Augustus Alexis Arquette March 8, 2017. His first thoughts were 'Watchu looking at.' Gus joins two-year-old brother Charlie and David's 12-year-old daughter Coco from his marriage to Courteney Cox. Photo: Getty Images/Instagram/@davidarquette
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo welcomed their firstborn child on February 28. The couple paid homage to Pierre's late father, Stefano Casiraghi, by naming their firstborn child after Princess Caroline's former husband. <i>HOLA!.com</i> learned that the Monaco couple named their baby boy Stefano Ercole Carlo. Photo: Gaetan Luci/Le Palais Princier/ Getty Images
Natalie Portman had great reason for skipping the 2017 Academy Awards. She and husband Benjamin Millepied were busy welcoming their second child. The <i>Jackie</i> star gave birth to daughter, Amalia Millepied, on February 22, just four days before the Oscars. A representative for the actress confirmed the news to <i>HELLO!</i> in a statement that read: "Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy. " Photo: Getty Images
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are having their own party of five. The couple welcomed their fifth child - a beautiful baby boy Beau Dean. Tori and Dean, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last May, are parents to four other children - Finn, four, Hattie, five, Stella, eight, and Liam, nine. Photo: Instagram/@torispelling
<b>Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim</b> The <i>Moonlight</i> actor and his wife had an over-the-moon arrival. The pair welcomed their first born Bari Najma Ali on February 22. The actor took to his Instagram to share the exciting news next to a photo of his wife cradling the newborn that read, "Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 2/22/17 #pisces." Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
<b>Jake and Stephanie McLaughlin</b> Jake and his wife Stephanie welcomed their fourth child. The <i>Quantico</i>star's co-star Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to share the news about the couple's daughter Freya's arrival. "Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family. Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan," she tweeted next to a photo of Stephanie holding her new bundle and posing with her other three children. Freya joins older siblings Rowen, Reagan and Logan. Photo: Twitter/@priyankachopra
<b>Nick Cannon</b> Nick Cannon is a dad of three. The comedian took to his Instagram account to share the news that he and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bellson welcomed a son, Golden "Sagon" Cannon on February 21. "Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning," he wrote. "No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son!" Nick is also a dad to his and Mariah Carey's five-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Photo: Instagram/@nickcannon
<b>Amber Tamblyn and David Cross</b> It's a girl! The <i>Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants</i> star shared that she and the actor recently welcomed their first child together, a little girl. Amber, 33, took to her Instagram to share the arrival with a video of the little lady's foot. While little details are known, Amber couldn't contain her excitement and jokes when it came to the baby's name. "David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale." Photo: Instagram/@amberrosetamblyn
<b>Hoda Kotb</b> The <i>Today Show</i> co-anchor revealed that she adopted a little girl. The fourth-hour co-host called in to the show and shared that she is now a mother to Haley Joy Kotb, who was born on Valentine's Day. Hoda explained the inspiration behind the little girl's name. "It was one of those things. I just picture her sailing through the sky. She brings us joy. She’s got a beautiful way about her." This is Hoda's first child. Photo: Instagram/@hodakotb/Getty Images
<b>Laura Benanti and Patrick Brown</b> The perfect Valentine's Day gift! Laura and Patrick welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Ella Rose Benanti-Brown. The Tony-winning actress' rep confirmed the exciting news to People magazine. “Laura gave birth to a healthy and beautiful baby girl at 3:33 p.m. this afternoon. Baby and mom are doing great!” Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
<b>James Wolk and Elizabeth Jae Lynch</b> Congrats are in order for the <i>Mad Men</i> star and his wife. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, named Charlie Wolk. The <i>Zoo</i> actor took to his Instagram account to make the official announcement writing, "Welcome to the world, Charlie Wolk. #babyboy #CharlieWolk #wolkpartyof3." Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
<b>Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh </b> The Grammy winner has three more reasons to be <i>happy</i> these days! Pharrell and his wife welcomed triplets in January, according to Vanity Fair. The singer's rep did not disclose the babies' genders and names, but did note that Helen and her bundles of joy are “healthy and happy.” The pair revealed they were expecting back in September 2016 when Helen showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner. The couple's newborns join big brother Rocket, whom was born in 2008. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<b>Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley</b> And baby makes three! The Dan + Shay singer and his fiancée welcomed their first child, a son, together on January 24. The proud dad announced the joyous news on Instagram writing, "It's hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child." He continued, "I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You've given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017." Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI
<b>Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross</b> They had a baby, and it's a boy! Mel and Rosalind welcomed their bouncing baby boy into the world on January 20. The <i>Hacksaw Ridge</i> director's rep confirmed to People that son Lars Gerard Gibson made his debut in L.A. weighing in at 5lbs and 5oz. "They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!" Lars is Mel's ninth child and Rosalind's first. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
<b>Keshia Knight Pulliam</b> The youngest <i>Cosby Show</i> kid welcomed a little one of her own. The 37-year-old actress confirmed the birth of her little girl via Instagram. "Ella Grace has arrived," she captioned the photo of he little girl's feet in fluffy socks. Ella is Keshia's first child. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
<b>Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell</b> The former Spice Girls member and her husband welcomed their first child, a son, together in January. Geri, who is a mother to daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship, and stepmother to Christian’s daughter, Olivia, announced the news on Instagram. "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty," she said. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<B>Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers</B> The <I>Nocturnal Animals</I> star and his wife, <I>Cupcake Wars</I> expert and Bird Bakery CEO Elizabeth Chambers got their year started by adding a new baby to the family, a representative confirmed to HELLO!. The couple's son, a little brother for 2-year-old daughter Harper, was born on January 15. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Molly Sims and Scott Stuber</b> A tribe of five! Molly and Scott welcomed their third child, a son, Grey Douglas Stuber, on January 10, 2017. The 43-year-old supermodel confirmed her pregnancy in August with a sweet picture showing off her baby bump while holding a number three balloon. "Ummm...so this happened!!! Baby Stuber #3 is on its way! #LOVE #grateful #CANNOTBELIEVETHIS #ourhailmary." Grey joins older siblings Brooks, four and one-year-old Scarlett. Photo: Instagram/@mollybsims
<b>Steve and Kimberly Schlapman</b> The Little Big Town singer became a New Year mom! A rep for the country star confirmed to <b>HELLO!</b> that the Grammy-winning artist adopted a little girl. The rep said, "Kimberly and Steve were able to welcome home a baby girl in this new year with a successful domestic adoption. Their daughter Daisy asked Santa for a baby for Christmas." The mom-of-two introduced her new bundle of joy on Instagram by sharing a sweet family photo with her husband Stephen and nine-year-old daughter Daisy Pearl. Attached to the photo she wrote, "The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace." Photo: Instagram/@ohgussie
<b>Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd</b> The <i>Dancing with the Stars</i> pros officially have a little dancer of their own! The couple, who got engaged back in December 2015, welcomed their first child, a son, on January 4, 2017. Proud dad Maksim announced his baby boy's arrival on Twitter, simply tweeting, "Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 01/04/17 5:34am." Following their son's birth, the pair told <i>E! News</i> in a statement, "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!" Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
<b>Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana</b> Janet's <i>rhythm nation</i> officially grew with the arrival of her first child. The 50-year-old singer welcomed son Eissa Al Mana on January 3. A rep for Michael Jackson’s sister confirmed the news to <b>HELLO!</b> in a statement. “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” the statement said. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” Janet’s pregnancy news was revealed two weeks shy of her 50th birthday in 2016. The Grammy-winning artist had previously spoken out about her desire to have kids. Back in 2009, Janet told Harpers Bazaar, "Sure, I’d adopt. And I think that if I’m really supposed to have kids, it will happen, if that’s God’s plan for me.” Photo: WireImage
<B>Prince Rahim and Kendra Spears</B> The first royal baby of 2017 arrived when Prince Rahim and Princess Salwa Aga Khan— also known as Seattle native and fashion model Kendra Spears — welcomed their second child together on January 2. Prince Rahim’s father, the Aga Khan, announced the birth of the couple’s baby boy named Sinan. Prince Rahim, the eldest son of His Highness Aga Khan IV, and the American model-turned-Princess are already parents to Prince Irfan, who was born in Geneva, Switzerland back in April 2015. Photo: Getty Images<br><br>For more on celebrity babies follow Hello! US on <a href="https://www.pinterest.com/hellomagus/celebrity-babies-kids/">Pinterest</a>
