Celebrity makeovers of 2017: The top 20 star transformations of the year

<b>There were so many stars who opted for major changes in their beauty looks this year, whether a new hair color or dramatic haircut. Here's our edit of our 20 favorite new celebrity looks of 2017.</B> <B>Selena Gomez</B> After starting out 2017 by going for the chop, swapping her famous cascading brunette locks for a sharp bob, it looks like Selena Gomez is ready to close the year with a new look, too! The singer, who made headlines after undergoing a kidney transplant this year, unveiled a cool blonde hairstyle at the AMAs on November 19. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Alexander Skarsgard</b> Known for his chiseled jawline and handsome good looks, Alexander Skarsgard surprised fans when he unveiled a bold new look on October 26. The <i>True Blood</i> star stepped out with his freshly-shaved head as he walked the red carpet at a glamorous Louis Vuitton event in New York. Still looking every inch the heartthrob in his open-necked shirt and grey two-piece suit, Alexander happily posed for pictures whilst showing off his transformation. It seems like the big change was for an acting role. The 41-year-old is filming <i>The Hummingbird Project</i> alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Salma Hayek. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Olivia Wilde</b> The Hollywood star debuted her new golden AND shorter locks on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her lighter shade and bob cut, Olivia wrote: "Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE." Photo: Instagram/@oliviawilde
<b>Cara Delevingne</b> The <i>Mirror, Mirror</i> author decided to switch up her look once again in October 2017 by transforming her pixie cut hair from platinum blonde to a warm chocolate brown hue. The 25-year-old's dark hair drew attention to her green eyes and trademark brows. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Katy Perry</B> Out with the old, in with the new! In March, after a split with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry decided to experiment with a dramatic new crop. The 32-year-old – who sported a sleek platinum bob days earlier at the Oscars – was compared to Miley Cyrus thanks to the edgy 'do, but her new pixie cut was actually inspired by 'Manchester by the Sea' star Michelle Williams. Photos: Getty Images/Snapchat
<B>Katie Holmes</B> In October, Katie Holmes became the latest celebrity to go for the chop! The star unveiled her new gorgeous crop, right, at Bergdorf Goodman as she joined FAO Schwarz to launch the iconic toy retailer's extensive new holiday collection at an event benefitting the non-profit KaBOOM!. Photos: Getty Images
<b>Vanessa Hudgens</b> <I>Grease</I> star Vanessa Hudgens unveiled her dramatic new 'do on social media, sharing a gorgeous photo with her fans on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. "Oh she short," Vanessa wrote alongside the pic. Vanessa, who is known for her trademark flowing locks, cut several inches cut off for the above-the-shoulder look. The <I>Powerless</I> star went on to thank celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee for her transformation. The hair guru, of Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, has a host of famous clients to her name including Emma Roberts and Lea Michele. Photos: Getty Images, Instagram/@vanessahudgens
<b>Celine Dion</B> Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury shared a picture of Celine Dion sporting a new 'do. The singer kick started the new year by brightening up her honey-hued hair with a lighter shade and highlights. Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@charlottetilbury
<b>Jennifer Morrison</B> We loved actress and producer Jennifer Morrison's style overhaul to welcome in the fall season! The <I>Once Upon a Time</I> star took her on-trend bob from ice blond to a sophisticated deep red for a dramatic new look. Photos: Getty Images
<b>Kate Hudson</b> Hair today, gone tomorrow! The blonde bombshell shaved off her trademark beach waves for her role in an upcoming Sia project. The actress took to her Instagram account to show off her new look, which she captioned: “Freedom! Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector.” Photos: Getty Images
<b>Kristen Stewart</B> A big fan of changing her looks, the <I>Twilight</I> star took her short style one step further, showing off a brand new shaved 'do at the premiere Of IFC Films' <I>Personal Shopper</I> at The Carondelet House on March 7 in Los Angeles. Photos: Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage
<b>Nina Dobrev</B> "Short hair. Don't care. New year. New Do(brev)," Nina declared on Instagram as she became one of the first makeovers of 2017! Showing off her carefree cut, right, in the photo, she also gave a shout out to her hairstylist, continuing: "@xxxmovie #London Hair by RiRiCapri... aka @riawnacapri." Photos: Getty Images, Instagram/@ninadobrev
<b>Solange Knowles</b> The <i>Don't Touch My Hair</i> singer went ahead and did just that when she switched up her look not once, but twice in one month. Beyonce's younger sister first dyed her tresses bleach blonde in mid-September and then chopped her hair in October. Solange debuted the shorter, platinum look at the Surface Travel Awards in NYC on October 4. Photos: Getty Images
<b>Emma Roberts</b> The <i>American Horror Story</i> starlet debuted a hot new look at the Domino Hamptons Outpost in NY on August 4. Emma's blonde bob was a summer stunner and dramatic change from her previous chocolatey tresses. The 26-year-old actress had the new 'do done at Nine Zero One salon. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Cristiano Ronaldo</B> Known as one of soccer's most handsome mega-stars, Cristiano Ronaldo went for a whole new look for summer 2017! Gone are his blonde highlights, replaced with a close-cropped 'do to keep the Portuguese hunk cool all season. Photos: Getty Images, Instagram/@cristiano
<b>Karlie Kloss</B> The supermodel took her look from girl-next-door to glam by taking her hair color quite a few shades lighter to platinum blonde. Karlie unveiled her bold new style, created by celebrity hair guru Jen Atkin, at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Photos: Getty Images, Instagram/@jenatkinhair
<b>Sofia Vergara</b> The <i>Modern Family</i> star celebrated her birthday with a new cut. The 45-year-old added bangs to her long flowing locks courtesy of Kelly Klain. Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@sofiavergara
<b>Chris Pine</b> All off! Chris Pine debuted his shaved head and face on March 29 at CinemaCon. The <i>Wonder Woman</i> star admitted that his new look wasn't for a role, but rather something that was done out of sheer boredom after being sick at home for a few days. "Yes, I did it myself, I used clippers,” he told USA Today. "I went through phases. So I had long hair and a beard. And first I did a facial hair thing. That was fun. I did the mustache. I did a little General Sherman. Then I did a full-shaved back (of the head). That was fun for a day." Chris continued: "Then I got a fade. Then I started doing designs. And then I got real bored," he said about hitting a hair 'nadir,' "I went full chop." Photos: Getty Images
<b>Hillary Clinton</b> The former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate showed off a new look in Washington, D.C. on March 9. Hillary debuted a shorter bob with choppy bangs as she delivered a speech at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards on International Women's Day. Photos: Getty Images
<b>Chrissy Teigen</b> John Legend's wife has lightened things up for the summer. Chrissy posted her new strawberry blonde hue that was done by Liz Jung on Twitter. The hairstylist also shared a fun video of the makeover as it happened, showing Chrissy with foils in her hair. Liz also gave her expert assistant Kevin Starr and REDKEN's creative consultant, Tracey Cunningham shout outs. Photo: Getty Images, Twitter/@ChrissyTeigen
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved