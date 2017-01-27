Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley show off their adorable baby boy

Katherine Heigl's adopted daughters Naleigh Moon andAdalaide Marie Hope “were excited” to become big sisters, but were initially confused that their mom had to grow their baby brother first. The actress, who recently welcomed her first son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. with her husband Josh Kelley, opened up about carrying her first child instead of adopting like her other kids.

“The girls were excited to discover they were going to have a baby brother, but very confused when I explained that I was pregnant and had to grow him first!!!,” the mom-of-three revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Katherine and Josh adopted their two daughters in 2009 and 2012 respectively. Chatting to People magazine about experiencing her first pregnancy, the Doubt star confessed, “I actually prefer the adoption way because I wasn't subject to hormones.”

She explained, “One minute you’re weirdly obsessed with this baby, like ‘Don’t take him out of my sight,’ and the next you’re kind of blue, you’re a little sad and a little freaked out.”

Photo: Instagram/joshbkelley

However the hormones were admittedly “the only difference” when it comes to her children. “The moment you hold your child, you’re wholly in love,” she said. “And you’ll do anything to protect them and shelter them.”

Katherine, who announced she was pregnant last June, gave birth to her first biological child on December 20. In her candid interview, the 38-year-old admitted, “I’ve never been determined to experience pregnancy.”

She continued, “But I’m so grateful that I did. I think that if it hadn’t been a surprise, I’m not sure I would have done it. It was an incredible experience, it was kind of magical.”