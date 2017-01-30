Kate Hudson's 'impactful' SAG Awards makeup: Get the look

When it came to her makeup at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kate Hudson had one thing in mind: making an impact! "A lot of the inspiration for this look came from Kate's amazing Dior dress," her makeup artist Debra Ferullo told HELLO!. "Kate also had a definite idea about how she wanted to look."



Kate's dramatic makeup for the SAGs was done by makeup artist Debra Ferullo Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

She continued: "The dress is so elegant yet sexy, and we didn't want too much going on with the makeup, but, I definitely wanted it to be impactful."

From Kate's sultry eyes to her deep burgundy lip, here's how to recreate the look:

Face: "I wanted to concentrate on giving Kate gorgeous skin while keeping it a bit monochromatic, using Ex1 Invisiwear Liquid Foundation, Delete Concealer and Invisiwear Compact Powder. To create her flawless foundation I used a few different shades in order to highlight and shade different areas of Kate’s face. I think it really helps if you use a few different shades when doing your foundation. Using only one shade can sometimes give you a bit of a flat look and that is not what I wanted here. For her T-zone area, I used EX1 Invisiwear Liquid Foundation in 2.0, and to contour her cheeks, temples and along her hairline I used 5.0 and 6.0 – the 6.0 was for her cheekbones."

Get Sistine, Scarlett and Sophia Stallone's Miss Golden Globes look

Kate's makeup complemented her Dior dress Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I concealed under her eyes and around her nose with EX1 Delete Concealer D100 and powdered her with Inviswear Compact Powder P100 on her T-zone and P300 on her cheeks, temples and along the hairline – basically everywhere I used the darker foundation. Also by doing it this way, we didn’t need to use any blush or bronzers. Just kept it very simple and clean with different foundation shades."

Kate Hudson lets her son Bingham do her makeup – see the result!



Eyes: "We wanted to keep her eyes very simple so I used Makeup Forever Star Powder 943, which is a shimmery white eyeshadow with golden pink iridescent undertones, over her entire lip up to her brow bone. Then I curled her lashes and applied two coats of black mascara, Lancome Grandiôse Extrême, some individual [lashes] along the top lashes and then one more coat of mascara. I mixed small and x-small lashes because I like the way the x-small fill in closer to the lash line, giving it a thicker appearance as opposed to just providing length."

Brows: "I filled in her brows using powder and pencil, because I think you can get more of a natural look that way. Remember to keep brushing them as you go, because it helps blend the product a bit better."

Lips: "I felt like this was where we should go for it, so I gave her a very rich, deep, bold burgundy lip. Not matte, but not glossy either. To do this I used Bite Beauty's Cocoa Dark Chocolate mixed with Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Glastonbury."

Hot tip: "When it comes to makeup, if you can get the skin right the rest kind of just falls into place. When trying this look at home just remember to use different shades of foundation to help keep the makeup from going flat – and have fun."