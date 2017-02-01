Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins - see the announcement

Hold up... Beyoncé just let us in on her and Jay Z's big news: they are expecting twins. The singer posed for a picture in her underwear to reveal her adorable bump, which she shared via Instagram on Wednesday. "We would like to share our love and happiness," she wrote in the caption. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

Beyonce and husband Jay Z are already parents to their daughter, Blue Ivy, 5. In 2013, the chart-topping singer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage previously.

Last year, the couple hit the headlines again, when massive speculation surrounded the release of her sixth studio album, Lemonade, and its hard-hitting lyrics about betrayal. Despite the many rumors flying around, the 35-year-old insisted at the time that she and her husband were still very much in love.

The singer used the opening night of her Formation World Tour to put a stop to the allegations of infidelity. Before performing her stunning ballad Halo, she told the audience: "I want to dedicate this song to my family. Thank you guys for supporting me. I wanna dedicate this song to my beautiful family. I love you so much, Blue. I love you so much."

Talking about life as a mom to Blue Ivy, the superstar has previously said that her child is always number one. "I am very protective. I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life,” she told ABC News. "In the back of my mind, she's my priority. And life is completely different now. So I'm – I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love, and now have a way bigger meaning. And that's to be her mother."

Revealing plans to add to her family one day, the former Destiny’s Child star admitted she hoped to have more children. "I think my daughter needs some company," she said. Talking about her experiences of pregnancy first time around, the Grammy-winning-celeb gushed, "Being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open. You are so overjoyed. There's no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.'