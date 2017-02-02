Chrissy Teigen 'embraces the changes' to her body post baby and stuns in 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Chrissy Teigen is returning to the beach and doing it in a bikini. Just months after giving birth to her first child, the supermodel joins a host of other women for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

"It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit," the 31-year-old shared in a clip posted by Sports Illustrated. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."

Chrissy is making her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition Photo: James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Chrissy and her husband John Legend welcomed their daughter Luna Stephens in April 2016. The veteran supermodel, who made her SI debut in 2010's "Rookie of the Year" edition along with Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge, shared that she needed a little little help from the team to convince her that the shoot would come out perfectly. "It took James shooting it and for me to see the photo to know that it was going to be okay," she revealed.

Chrissy gave birth to her daughter Luna in April 2016 Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

As for stepping in front of the lens and baring it all on the beach, the Cravings cookbook author said that she couldn't be more comfortable with her decision, especially after initially wanting to shoot in nothing but one pieces. "For a mother it's nice to be able to be back in your element," she shared. "It''s so important for my well being that I come out here and am able to do this and do something I'm proud of."

For more from Chrissy's shoot and the other models in the issue, Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 will air exclusively on DIRECTV NOW beginning in mid-February.

