Tom Brady wins Super Bowl for mom battling cancer: 'She’s the one I want to win it for'

Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl for his mom: Galynn Brady, who was by his side as he made history on Sunday. It was a bittersweet win for the New England Patriots player, whose mother has been battling cancer for the last 18 months. Leading up to the game, the quarterback revealed that he planned on dedicating his win to his mother. “She’s the one I want to win it for,” Tom told Westwood One prior to kickoff.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Tom celebrated his win with his daughter Vivian, wife Gisele and mother Galynn Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It was revealed by Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the game that the 39-year-old's mom has been battling cancer. “I spoke to [Tom] in the locker room before the game, and I said, ‘We gotta win this one for your mom,’ because I know how important his mom is,” Robert told NESN. “She’s been going through chemotherapy and radiation, and this is the first game she’s been to. She came here, and I just saw her, and it was really cool.”

A LOOK AT THE NFL POWER COUPLES

Tom's father, Tom Brady Sr., praised his son and his determination to win the game for his mother telling MMQB’s Albert Breer, “He puts everything he can into every single game. But this one, I heard he just said, ‘I’m winning this one for my mom.’ That one jerks the tear ducts big-time. … She lives and dies with every one of her children, whether it’s in a football game or anything else. And she was very thankful. Very thankful, yeah, just very thankful that this played out.”

The football player planted a kiss on his mom prior to the game Photo: Instagram/@tombrady

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Tom took to his Instagram to post a photo of himself and father kissing Galynn on the field at Houston's NRG Stadium. Attached to the picture, the dad-of-three wrote, "Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!"

Tom Brady tears up during Super Bowl press conference

Galynn's attendance at her son's February 6 game marked her first of the season. While the professional athlete has remained mum on his mother's health, he did reveal last week that the past year has been “tough” on his family.

Tom shared a picture of his 'team' after his historic fifth Super Bowl win Photo: Instagram/@tombrady

“Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” Tom told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

THE SWEETEST CELEBRITY FATHER-DAUGHTER MOMENTS

The greatest quarter back of all time got his wish on February 6, having his "support system" present as he made history clenching his fifth Super Bowl title. After defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, Tom shared a picture of his "team," which included his parents, siblings, kids — Vivian, Benjamin and John — and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, who congratulated the NFL player in her own way. Alongside the photo Tom wrote, “It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving.”