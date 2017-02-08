Watch Kim Kardashian's makeup artist show how he does his signature buffing and setting technique

The Kardashian women know a thing or two when it comes to makeup. Now the man behind Kim Kardashian’s red carpet beauty, Mario Dedivanovic, is revealing his technique for creating the reality star's glamorous looks at home. Sharing video clips of himself and his model Kim from his recent master class in Dubai, Mario revealed the secrets behind the mom-of-two’s beauty and how to achieve her "natural glow."

A video posted by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:45am PST



Mario began by demonstrating his signature buffing and setting method on Kanye West's wife. Describing the technique he noted, “[It] can be done with pressed or loose powder depending on the look or client. Should not always use this technique tho. It doesn't work for everyone.”

10 Kardashian beauty secrets from their makeup artist Joyce Bonelli

The makeup guru also let fans in on a fun fact — and accident — that occurred with Kim. He shared, “I love using a pack of wet ones to fan/dry the setting spray. One time I accidentally slapped [Kim] on the face with it cause I was too close so be careful not to get too close!”

A video posted by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:44am PST



As for how to achieve the "natural glow," Mario revealed he uses Laura Mercier. “Candle glow concealer and highlighter in #1 and #2 under the eyes, on forehead, bridge of nose and chin,” he explained. “Face illuminator in Addiction on cheek bones and Devotion on bridge of nose, chin and Cupid's bow” — and as Kim said, "there you have it!"