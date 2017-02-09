Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are expecting their first child

Oh baby! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are going to be parents. The supermodel took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share the exciting news of their first bundle with the world. "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham," she captioned the picture showing off her bump while posing on the beach.

Rosie and Jason are expecting their first child Photo: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

To kick off 2017, Rosie may have hinted to the pregnancy in her new year's post on Instagram. "Here's to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017.. <3," she captioned the image. Her fans were quick to comment, asking Rosie whether she had baby news to share... "Are you pregnant?" wrote many of the users, while one revealed that Rosie had removed a similar comment. "I asked her that question but she deleted it," they wrote.

The British actress opened up about starting a family with the Spy actor in 2015. “Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I’d live here in America or in England," she told The Edit magazine. "But it’s not always as simple as that. I have no idea what will happen, but it’ll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I’m sure.”

Rosie shared her baby news on her Instagram Photo: Instagram/@rosiehw

The 29-year-old, who usually remains mum in regards to her relationship with the 49-year-old, opened up about a future as a Mrs. "For any couple that's been together for a certain amount of time, there's a massive amount of pressure to get married," she told Self magazine. "I totally believe in marriage, but being in a happy relationship is much more important to me."

Rosie and Jason confirmed their engagement after she showed up to the 2016 Golden Globes with an incredible diamond ring. The couple have been dating since meeting on the set of Transformers.