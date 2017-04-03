Paris Jackson shows off natural beauty at Fashion Los Angeles Awards By Alisandra Puliti

Paris Jackson kicked off her birthday celebrations early over the weekend. Michael’s daughter, who turned 19 on April 3, was rewarded with the Emerging Talent Award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday in front of Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, Lily Aldridge as well as other big names in the fashion industry. And the model, who recently signed with IMG Models, showed her natural beauty with simple but elegant glam by Vincent Oquendo.

Vincent wanted to keep Paris's glam minimal to accentuate her eyes Photo: Getty Images

“Paris loves to keep her look minimal so really we worked with her natural beauty,” Vincent tells HELLO!. “We love accentuating her amazing blue eyes so her lashes were the main focal point.” To achieve those lashes, the celebrity makeup artist chose House of Lashes Bambi style, and “I always use a lighter foundation and powder (to set) the under eye area to draw attention to the eyes.”

RELATED: PRINCE JACKSON GETS A TATTOO TO HONOR HIS DAD

The aspiring actress’ glowing skin complemented her Naeem Khan gold and black mini dress that was paired with a Jimmy Choo purple clutch. “To prep and prime I used a Decleor face mask and Neroli oil and DR. BARBARA STURM Hyaluronic Serum,” Vincent adds. “This made her skin glow and was prepped ready for a base of foundation. I used EX1 Cosmetics' Delete Concealer in 2.0 under the eyes and used Invisiwear Foundation in shades 2.0 and 4.0 as a beautiful base for her minimalistic look tonight.”

Paris' entire look took 35 minutes Photo: Vincent Oquendo

After the first steps, Vincent shares, “To set the foundation I used EX1’s compact powders in shade 2.0 and 4.0, using the 2.0 to set under her eyes and 4.0 to bronze her cheek bones. I always use a lighter foundation and powder under the eye area to draw attention to the eyes. I also use bronzers as a dual for blushers, and tonight I used a bronzer swiping it in a ‘Nike tick’ motion on Paris’ cheeks to add definition and glow.”

MORE: CELEBS SHOW OFF THEIR BLONDE AND BRUNETTE LOOKS

To finish off the glam, Paris’ lips were topped with Laura Mercier lipstick in Raspberry Ripple. Luckily, the blonde beauty’s entire look took only 35 minutes to not take her away from her family birthday celebrations that included a yellow submarine cake and decorations. At the end of her night, Paris slipped into a more low-key look of jeans, a tank and a sweater for the awards show’s after-party at Mr. Chow where she was surprised with Fergie singing her Happy Birthday.