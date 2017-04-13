Hailey Baldwin talks summer haircare, beauty tips and selfie secrets By Nadine Baggott

At just 20 years old Hailey Baldwin is one of the new Insta-generation of models who, along with Kendall Jenner and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, has taken the fashion world by storm. This season the Guess jeans star has walked the runways for designers as diverse as Zadig & Voltaire, Elie Saab and Tommy Hilfiger. Daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and cousin to Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin’s model offspring Ireland Baldwin, it’s little wonder that the world cannot get enough of this fledgling superstar.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Hailey revealed she 'slathers' her hair in coconut oil and is a fan of cryotherapy Photo: L'Oreal Professionnel



HELLO! magazine's beauty expert Nadine Baggott sat down with Hailey to chat about her new role as the face and hair of L’Oréal Professionnel and asked her to spill some of her beauty secrets.



H!: What are your two must-have beauty tips or treats?

“Coconut oil. I slather my hair in it before I go to sleep and put it in my hair in the sun and at the beach. It’s the best and it’s natural. And drink lots of water.”

H!: What’s your favorite beauty treatment?

“Cryotherapy. They basically put you in a giant freezer – it’s weird, but it feels so good. I’m cool with doing facials that are laser, but typically I like to leave my skin alone and I go to the dermatologist just to have it checked. I use EltaMD products – face wash, moisturizer and sunscreen.”

RELATED: Why stars love cryotherapy

The model's major Instagram no-no? Using a selfie stick Photo: Instagram/@haileybaldwin

H!: You are in great shape. What’s your workout?

“Pilates, yoga and barre. I was a ballet dancer for 12 years and it’s a big part of my life.”

H!: You have more than nine million followers on Instagram. What’s your secret?

“If I like it, I post it. I like Instagram’s Aden filter – you always mess with the highlights and shadows a bit. I usually just 'like' everything – I’m an avid 'liker'.”

H!: What’s the one thing you would never do to take a selfie?

“No selfie stick – too much.”

HAIR TIPS: Duchess Kate's hairstylist on choosing blonde or brunette

H!: Modeling can really take its toll on your hair; how do you care for yours?

“Well, because of all the photoshoots and catwalks I do, my hair is often styled, restyled and goes through a lot of stress, so my hair needs a lot of repair. I’ve recently discovered L’Oréal Professionnel Pro Fiber and now I always use it. My range is Re-Create, which is perfect for hair like mine that has been thinned by damage.”

The new L'Oreal face revealed that her hair has been thinned by damage because of overstyling during her modeling career Photo: L'Oreal Professionnel

H!: What are your favorite hair products?

“L’Oréal’s Wild Stylers Beach Waves, to give my hair a sexy Californian texture. It’s super-easy to use. And I love its Crème Universelle with argan and almond oils and use it to detangle my hair right after a shoot or as a pre-styling cream when I know that my hair will go through a lot of stress.”

HAILEY'S BEAUTY BUYS:





