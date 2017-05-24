Why boxing is good for your body and your mind plus an at-home workout you must try By: Alisandra Puliti

It was the punch seen around the world last fall when Gigi Hadid defended herself against a prankster in Milan. If it weren’t for her time spent practicing boxing, the outcome could have been very different. “That’s what makes me proud of myself. When I hear, ‘That’s a punch,’” the supermodel has said about her moves in the ring. “I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ That’s what makes me feel cool.”

The Reebok spokesperson is not the only model who enjoys a sweat session by throwing on the gloves. Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima is a longtime advocate of boxing. “As a woman, I did not know I could be so strong,” she told HELLO! in the lead up to the big VS Fashion Show. “It definitely helps with your self-esteem and it’s challenging and not boring.”

Gigi Hadid took the moves she learned in the gym to defend herself against a prankster Photo: Getty Images

More and more women are picking up on the gym trend, releasing their inner Rocky Balboa. Noah Neiman of Rumble Boxing, visited by Emmy Rossum, Kevin Hart and Brooke Burke to name a few, explains the popular workout is great for a person’s physique while doing even more mentally. “It works because it fills you with confidence,” the co-owner and trainer of the new NYC gym – it features body-weight strength exercises and a 45-minute workout with shadow boxing on a water-filled bag – tells HELLO!. “That is what I think success is in the gym. It’s not a body type, but it’s empowerment and confidence.”

With summer around the corner, read below for Noah’s biggest no-no when it comes to working out and the best way to keep yourself motivated and on track to become your best self.

Rumble's Noah (second from right) with Kevin Hart and friends after a workout Photo: Instagram/@NoahDNeiman

HELLO!: Why do you think boxing has become a trend in fitness?

"Our oldest two responses are fight or flight. Flight is for prey – what happens when we get scared, we run. What do predators or people who have to fight do – they fight. When you box, you hit the bag and train your warrior instinct which unlocks a level of belief in yourself and a level of confidence."

Can someone get the benefits of a boxing class at home?

"Everything we do in studio, you can do without a bag as well as shadowboxing and calisthenics. I think that’s why boxing has such a mass appeal. It helps you take out your aggressions, even your joy. It’s not a negative thing and releases all these endorphins when you hit those punches."

Noah with trainer Ashley Guarrasi inside the Rumble studio

What’s the average calorie amount you burn per class?

"Everybody is different – it could range from 500 to 1500 calories – depending on your metabolism, muscle density and your effort. I always say train for the feeling. Train because it will unlock a level of potential you never thought your body could reach."

What do you tell your clients who want to give up?

"People now train for a look – they want Jessica Alba’s arms, they want a six pack, they want a booty so when they don’t see those instant results, they stop and quit. When your goal lacks foundation, you are destined to fail. Now with that, those results don’t come instantaneously. What does is that euphoric feeling and that chemical release of, ‘I was challenged. I feel stronger.’ When you eat right and train your body physically, you unlock this sense of self-worth and confidence you can’t read in a self-help book.”

If someone has limited time to hit the gym, it's still worth it right?

"The number one excuse for someone to not work out is ‘I don’t have time,’ yet he/she knows every episode of Game of Thrones or How to Get Away with Murder. If you only have 10 minutes, do that. If you have 10 minutes, five times a day – that is 50 minutes spread throughout. We have time for what we want to have time for, and sometimes you need to prioritize yourself."