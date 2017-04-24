Pippa Middleton's wedding look: Introducing her glam squad

Pippa Middleton is putting the final touches on her May 20 wedding to James Matthews – and that includes organizing a top glam squad to make sure she looks flawless for her big day. As revealed exclusively in the new issue of HELLO! magazine, Pippa has enlisted MUA Hannah Martin – who also helped Pippa's sister the Duchess of Cambridge prepare for her royal wedding in 2011 – to do her makeup.

Pippa and James will marry in England on May 20 Photo: Getty Images

It is not surprising the 33-year-old chose the beauty expert for the role; Hannah assisted Kate and also and also gave Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Phillips her gorgeous glow for her wedding to Mike Tindall two months later. Hannah favors a pared-down approach to leave brides looking pretty and polished, telling HELLO!: "The secret to perfect wedding day make-up is to look like you but at your absolute best."



Hannah Martin, behind Zara Phillips' and the Duchess of Cambridge's nuptial beauty, is set to give Pippa her wedding day glow Photos: Getty Images



Kate is sure to have passed on a number of beauty tips to her sister following her own experience of getting married in the public eye, and among them could be a recommendation for the products said to be an integral part of her daily beauty routine – the Karin Herzog Oxygen range. Kate is reportedly a big fan of Karin Herzog's Oxygen facials for a radiant complexion, which she maintains with the use of the Swiss skincare line's Oxygen Face Cream. Another beauty expert Kate may have recommended from her own wedding day is Marina Sandoval, the nail artist responsible for her own wedding manicure in a mix of natural-colored nail polishes from Bourjois and Essie.



Hairdresser Richard Ward is tipped to style Pippa's hair for her big day

Meanwhile Richard Ward is tipped to be styling the bride's hair for her nuptials, some six years after tending to the locks of Kate ahead of her wedding to Prince William. The celebrity hairdresser has a longstanding relationship with the Middleton family and regularly styles the hair of Kate, Pippa and their mother Carole, so they can be confident that they are in good hands on the special day.

Last but not least, Pippa is also said to be focusing on her health and fitness as part of her bridal beauty plan. The bride-to-be has been working out with a personal trainer at the exclusive South Kensington Club where Prince Harry has also been seen.

So save the date to see the beautiful bride! Pippa and James' wedding will take place on May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire with the reception taking place back at the Middleton's family home in Bucklebury, seven miles away. A source told HELLO! that the bride chose the church, which dates back to the 13th century, because it is both pretty and discreet, with one saying: "Pippa is a traditional girl and wanted to marry close to home."

