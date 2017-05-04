Met Gala 2017: The head-turning beauty moments from the carpet

<b>Selena Gomez</b> Makeup artist Hung Vanngo took the <i>Hands to Myself singer</i>’s glam to the next level with a daring red eye and nude lip using Marc Jacobs Beauty products which complemented her Coach gown. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Gigi Hadid</b> The supermodel dazzled in a custom Tommy Hilfiger Collection gown. Makeup artist Erin Parsons used Maybelline products to make her faux bleached “whisper” brows speak volumes and her winged eyeliner take flight. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Sarah Paulson</b> For her first Met Gala, Sarah's makeup was a similar shade to her Prada gown. Makeup artist Adam Breuchaud went with a dramatic eye, glowing skin and a pink lip using Giorgio Armani Beauty products. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Serena Williams</b> In order to keep all eyes on Serena’s stunning Atelier Versace gown, hairstylist Ursula Stephen used Suave Professionals Luxe Style products as well as Dove’s Style + Care line and the Dyson Supersonic to push the bar with the mom-to-be’s glam, while giving her a classic, yet chic look. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jessica Chastain</b> Jessica’s whimsical braided style was the vision of hairstylists Renato Campora. He achieved the look with Moroccanoil hair care products. Makeup artist Tyron Machhausen went with dewy skin and a natural glow using makeup by Charlotte Tillbury Beauty. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Katy Perry</b> The <i>Chained to the Rhythm</i> singer’s obsessive dark blue glam (and Maison Margiela gown) came to life with the help of makeup artist Path McGrath’s Dark Star 006 collection. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Reese Witherspoon</b> As if her Mugler gown didn’t stand out enough, hairstylist Adir Abergel took Reese’s hair to the next level with a dramatic updo held up with over-the-top silver barrettes. Makeup artist Molly Stern used a blue shadow and lipstick by Elizabeth Arden Beauty on the <i>Big Little Lies</i> star's face. Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved