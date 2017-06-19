Meghan Markle's beauty secrets and favorite products

We've seen her off-duty, on the red carpet and of course screen-ready as Rachel Zane on Suits and no matter what, Meghan Markle – who has been in the headlines since her relationship with Prince Harry went public – always seems to look picture perfect. But how does she achieve her look? Here are five of the star's beauty secrets:

1) She keeps her routine to 5 minutes: Meghan told Allure: "My routine is very simple. I call it the five-minute face. It's just Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat, curled lashes, mascara, chapstick and a little bit of blush."

One of Meghan's must-haves? A sheer base to make sure her freckles are showing! Photo: Getty Images

2) She loves to makes her brown eyes pop: When Meghan wants to step it up and add a touch of drama to her make-up look, the star uses MAC Eye Kohl in 'Teddy' ($17 at Maccosmetics.com), "a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it."

3) She has a (simple) list of lush must-haves: What can't the actress live without?NARS Blush in Orgasm, Diorshow Iconic Mascara, Make-Up Forever HD Powder, a Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler and Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment with SPF 15 for, as she told beautybanter.com, "soft, kissable, buttery lips."

Some of the beauty basics that the Suits star has called out as her faves Photos: Sephora.com, shuuemura-usa.com, maccosmetics.com

4) She doesn't wear foundation unless she's on set: Meghan never wants to cover up her signature freckles! Instead she uses Laura Mercier Illuminating Primer ($38 at Sephora.com) after moisturizing for a dewy – but not sparkly – glow.

Meghan has "naturally gorgeous skin", said makeup artist Min Min Ma Photo: Getty Images

5) She always preps her skin: Make up artist Min Min Ma revealed to E! News that she prepared Meghan's "naturally gorgeous skin" with a touch of Arromessence Rose D’Orient Soothing Oil Serum ($73 at Nordstrom.com). To hide any signs of fatigue, Meghan’s eyes are revived with GM Collins Instant Radiance Anti-Aging Eye Patches ($35.88 at Walmart.com).

Oh heyyyyy good looking @meghanmarkle @thetodayshow hair by @michaelsilvahair #makeup by me @suits_usa #meghanmarkle #princeharry #suits #thetig #usanetwork #pressday #bts #minminma Una publicación compartida de Min Min Ma (@minminmadotcom) el 14 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 6:34 PDT

