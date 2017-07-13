Beauty trend: The top highlighters to give your complexion the perfect glow

From runways to red carpet events, the beauty trends perfect for summer are dewy skin and a highlighted complexion. Click through to see the best products to get those bronzed cheekbones. By Jennyfer Zuili Photo: Getty Images
<b>Giorgio Armani Beauty</b> Limited Edition Sunrise Face Palette, $88 Use this product and friends will ask if you've been to the Mediterranean basking in the sun. The compact has three shades in one to create the optimal highlight.
<b>KKW Beauty</b> Crème Contour and Highlight Kits, $48 Available at KKWBeauty.com Kim Kardashian West launched her own cosmetics brand: KKW Beauty. Long envied for her impeccable complexion, Kim is finally ready to give the world a few pointers on how she achieves her warm and glowing skin. Her crème contour and highlighting kits are ideal for beginners and are available in four different shades.
<b>Cover FX</b> Custom Enhancer Drops, $42 Available at coverfx.com What would summer be without some dazzle? Embrace iridescent and metallic tones with Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops and dare to use this liquid formula to create an illuminating look. You can apply the product on its own or mix it with your usual foundation.
<b>e.l.f.</b> Baked Highlighter, $4 Available at elfcosmetics.com For a less expensive option, you can't go wrong with this compact that is under $5. The formula offers a smooth and buildable highlight.
<b>Charlotte Tilbury</b> Filmstar Bronze & Glow, $68 Available at charlottetilbury.com This palette comes in two different shades and is perfect to help contour and highlight the skin. The bronzer side gives off a sun-kissed glow thanks to the blended pearl and pigment. As for the highlighter, it's golden base is universally flattering for any skin tone.
<b>Laura Mercier</b> J'adore le Soleil Highlighter, $32 Available at sephora.com These highlighter crayons glide on easily thanks to their silky-creme texture and rounded tip. They also don't take up a ton of space in your makeup bag.
<b>Becca Cosmetics</b> Shimmering Skin Perfector in Opal, $38 Available at ulta.com This pressed compact highlighter glides on seamlessly and always brings that ¨pop¨ of light to your complexion. Add to your cheekbones or all over depending on how much you want to make your skin glow.
<b>Huda Beauty</b> 3D Highlighter Palette, $45, Available at Sephora.com The brand's highlighting palette is a must-have for a summer vacation suitcase. Each palette has four different shades and combines different formulas to achieve a long-lasting and accentuated shimmer.
