VS Angels Sara Sampaio and Elsa Hosk admit there are 'no shortcuts' to getting a bikini body but offer their best tips By: Alexandra Hurtado

Rome wasn’t built in a day — and neither are bikini bodies! For the countless women each year that say they want a “bikini body,” the Victoria’s Secret Angels have some words of advice. “Don’t wait for summer! Start in the winter,” Sara Sampaio told HELLO! on Tuesday at a celebration in New York City in honor of VS’s new “T-Shirt Bra Collection.”

The models shared advice to women wanting a bikini body Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

She continued, “It’s a year-long body. You can’t just do it for summer. Having a healthy body is really about a year-long commitment.” Fellow Angel Elsa Hosk, 28, noted, “There [are] no shortcuts really. I feel like I’ve tried every trick in the book. You just got to go with a great diet and workout.”

Sara (left) and Elsa (right) celebrated Victoria Secret's new T-Shirt Bra Collection on July 18 at the VS Fifth Avenue store in NYC Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

As for their favorite summertime workouts, the supermodels enjoy exercising outside. Sara said, “If I’m on the beach I love running in the sand. It’s the best for your legs and toning like even your tushie, the best workout.” The model, who turns 25 on July 21, also suggested, “When you're in the summer or on vacation, really take advantage of what’s around you.”