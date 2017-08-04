Hilary Duff shares bathing suit pic of her ‘flaws’ to empower women

Goodbye, haters! Hilary Duff shamed all of the body shamers out there with one inspiring Instagram post. On Friday, the Younger star shared a paparazzi shot taken while she was on a beach vacation with her son 5-year-old son Luca. Along with the pic, which shows the 29-year-old actress in a bathing suit from behind, Hilary penned an empowering caption about body image and self-love.

Hilary Duff empowered her fans with a post on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff

“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages,” the former-Disney star prefaced in her post. “I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go.”

Hilary went on to urge: “Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well.” She ended her important note with a bold “#kissmyass.”

Hilary has been known to promote healthy body image Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff

This is not the first time that the blonde beauty has encouraged her fans to love their bodies. Back in February, she showed off her legs on Instagram with the caption: “I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am. I began to realize that my legs are strong, and they carry me every. single. day. Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I'm ME and that's really enough!” She also previously told Today.com: "I don't care to look absolutely perfect in a bathing suit. I'm a normal girl. I'm strong. I'm fit. I feel good about myself after I've had a baby."