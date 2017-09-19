Priyanka Chopra's Emmys makeup: Get the look

Celebrity makeup artist for Laura Mercier Pati Dubroff worked with Quantico star Priyanka Chopra to create the actress' look for the Emmy Awards – including that deep burgundy lip that we think is perfect for fall!

Priyanka stunned with her berry-hued makeup, created by makeup artist Pati Dubroff, at the 2017 Emmys Photo: Getty Images



Here's Pati's breakdown on how to recreate the look...

SKINCARE PREP:

Pati is a big believer in gentle facial massage to for lymphatic drainage and for contouring and waking up the skin, so she used Sisley's new Eye and Lip Contour Cream ($210) that comes with a Ridoki roller device. She used the roller around the eyes, forehead and mouth to help prep the skin, and leave the area smooth and depuffed and ready to apply the eye cream.

Next, the makeup artist applied Glossier Priming Moisturizer ($22) all over Priyanka's face and prepped her lips with Glossier Cherry Balm Dotdom ($12).





FLAWLESS COMPLEXION:

To create a flawless complexion, Pati reached for a foundation that creates natural-looking skin, but will withstand a very long day and night: Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation in Suntan ($48).

To brighten the areas under Priyanka’s eyes and lips, Pati applied Laura Mercier Candleglow Concealer and Highlighter in shade #3 ($32).

Priyanka's red carpet-ready complexion was completed with a dusting of Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($38) in the center of her face, followed by Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder in Translucent Medium Deep ($38) on the perimeter as a way to set and gently contour.





MUA at work! Pati shared this picture of the products she used on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@patidubroff



EYES:

Pati created a 1930s "greasy" red-plum eye using two shades of Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colours in Plum and Burnished Bronze ($29). She then used Rituel De Fille Eye Soot in Viscera ($38) to add a bit of redness to Priyanka’s eyelids.

Next, she applied Glossier Haloscope in Moonstone ($22) mixed with some eye grease to make the lids and brow bone very glossy.

Berry eyes and lips are perfect for autumn Photos: Lauramercier.com, ritueldefille.com

For lashes, Pati applied a few coats of Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Mascara in Bloodroses ($29).

To complete the eyes, Pati enhanced Priyanka’s brows by applying Laura Mercier Sketch & Intensify Pomade and Powder Brow Duo in Brunette ($28).



LIPS:

Priyanka's gorgeous dark lips were created using Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in An Affair ($28) along with Laura Mercier Lip Pencil in Red Chocolate ($25) to sharpen edges and add depth.

