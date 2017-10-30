Martha Hunt on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show post-runway fun By Tionah Lee

Martha Hunt is gearing up to take the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 28. Before heading to Shanghai, the 28-year-old is hitting the bars at New York City’s Ballet Beautiful training studio. For the Angel, the workout not only lengthens and strengthens, but also helps her get camera-ready for show time. “I love that it gives me inspiration also during shooting,” she told HELLO!. “You learn these graceful movements that I can use during photoshoots. I love that you’re working with your own body weight so you feel very strong when you leave here.”

Watch as Martha goes through some of her favorite workouts, chats about walking the runway with her BFF Taylor Swift and reveals which fierce lady she would love to see on the catwalk.

The 2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS