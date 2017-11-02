Fall beauty inspo: 10 great royal hair and makeup looks from October

<B>CHARLOTTE CASIRAGHI</B> One of the world's most glamorous royals, Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi served up effortless chic at pal Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show on October 2. Unfussy wavy locks, brushed-up brows and rosy-pink balmed lips equals the perfect natural beauty. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<B>THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE</B> Back on her game after taking some time off to deal with morning sickness, pregnant Kate Middleton returned to the royal engagements in style. A shoulder-length full-bodied hairstyle with a center part and her signature neutral makeup at The London Stadium on October 18 showed that the radiant royal is ready for the spotlight. Photo: Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS OLYMPIA OF GREECE</B> The Greek Princess rocked Adele-worthy eyeliner and sparkling shadow at the OSNI 1 Opening Cocktail hosted by Cartier at Palais De Tokyo on October 19 in Paris. Also setting off her elegance-with-an-edge is the royal's ultra-cool blonde bob hairstyle. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Cartier
<b>QUEEN MAXIMA OF THE NETHERLANDS</B> Fabulous hairstyle? Fabulous hat? Fabulous makeup? Check, check, check! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands couldn't have looked lovelier as she visited Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Belem Palace on October 10 in Lisbon. Her chic chignon and pretty pink lipstick made for a standout look. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
<B>QUEEN RANIA OF JORDAN</B> Queen Rania of Jordan wore a perfectly polished daytime look – neutral eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip – for her visit to the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation (AHSF) on October 3, as she learned about the foundation’s various cultural programs. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
<b>QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN</B> The Spanish Queen gets extra points for going with all out sultry glam – something we don't get to see very often at royal events! Forget about having to choose between strong eyes or lips – with her dark smokey shadow and unabashedly bold burgundy lip color at a journalism awards gala on October 26, Queen Letizia showed you can do both to dramatic effect. Photo: Getty Images
<B>THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE</B> Duchess Kate went for a fresh faced, rosy look as she stepped out for a day of tennis in London on October 31. In line with the sporty occasion, the royal, who is a fan of Urban Decay's Naked palettes, kept things simple with her signature eyeliner, groomed brows and a pretty pink cheek that matched her lip color. Photo: Getty Images
<b>PRINCESS EUGENIE</B> With her red hair in a sleek side-parted bob, Princess Eugenie of York demonstrated her date night style – dramatic eyeliner, barely there peachy gloss and a fall flushed cheek – at the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game on October 27. Sarah Ferguson's daughter was joined by her longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank for the NYC night out at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS OLYMPIA OF GREECE</B> The Greek Princess had another beauty hit at the 11th Annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City on October 16. She set off her leopard print look with rose gold eyeshadow, lots of highlighter and a top knot hairstyle. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
<B>PRINCESS CHARLENE OF MONACO</B> Princess Olympia wasn't the only royal rocking a purr-fect cat eye in October. Prince Albert of Monaco's wife Princess Charlene also stepped out for the Princess Grace Awards in L.A. wearing dramatic grey eyeshadow along with her berry-colored Ralph Lauren gown. Photo: Getty Images
