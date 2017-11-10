Lais Ribeiro on which fellow VS Angels motivate her and how she gets runway ready By Alisandra Puliti

Lais Ribeiro’s may be living a fantasy – the Victoria’s Secret Angel will be wearing the Fantasy Bra during the VS Fashion Show – but when it comes to diet and fitness, she keeps it real. The 27-year-old Brazilian native shared with HELLO! that she spends more time in the gym two months leading up to the show, which this year will take place in Shanghai, China. And while she does try to eat more protein, she confessed: “I love my French fries. I do not say no.”

Watch the video below to hear who Lais loves to work out with, why she is loving 305 Fitness and what you can expect on the runway November 28 on CBS.