Royal beauty: The top 10 hair and makeup looks of the month

<b>Take a look back at how your favorite members of royalty are ushering in the holiday season with a touch of glamour! Here is our edit of the past month's top royal beauty looks, featuring Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia, the Monaco royals and more.</B> <b>CHARLOTTE CASIRAGHI</B> Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casriaghi has definitely inherited some serious red carpet glam from her movie star grandmother. And on November 4, as she attended the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, her soft pink makeup and berry lip were the perfect red-carpet ready complement to her 1920s-inspired Gucci gown. Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE</B> Speaking of red carpet glamour – we can't resist Duchess Kate when she amps up her natural makeup for an evening out! With her hair in full-bodied waves, the British royal opted for dramatic cat-eye makeup and a pastel lip to go with her ice blue Jenny Packham gown for the Royal Variety Performance in London on November 24. Photos: Getty Images
<B>QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN</B> The Spanish Queen, a former news anchor, seems to always be ready for her close-up! King Felipe's wife looked like a pro with her perfectly groomed brows, neutral hued makeup and bob hairstyle with a boost of volume at the Reina Letizia Awards at the El Pardo palace in Madrid on November 21. Photo: Giovanni Sanvido/WireImage
<b>LADY AMELIA WINDSOR</B> We love how Lady Amelia Windsor's makeup look perfectly sets off the colors in her outfit. The royal's lavender eyeshadow, peachy blush and deep rosy lips with a hint of shimmer were a beautiful look with her floral print dress at the Bottega Veneta 'Hand of the Artisan' cocktail dinner in London on November 9. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta
<b>BEATRICE BORROMEO</B> For Monaco's National Day, Italian journalist Beatrice Borromeo, whose husband is Princess Caroline's younger son Pierre Casiraghi, had one of our favorite daytime hair and makeup looks of the month. The Monaco royal let her natural beauty shine through with soft brown eyeshadow and light pink lipstick while adding a touch of 1940s glamour with a Veronica Lake hairstyle. Photo: Getty Images
Currently expecting her third child, a rosy-cheeked Kate Middleton stepped out to visit the Hornsey Road Children's Centre on November 14. The British royal, who is a fan of the Urban Decay 'Naked' palette, wore a daytime smoky eye with her signature dark eyeliner. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images
<b>PRINCESS SOFIA OF SWEDEN</B> New mom Princess Sofia of Sweden wore her brunette locks swept to the side with fuller curls at the 'Dyslexialand' symposium at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on November 21. The sweet hairstyle made the most of her golden highlights. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
<b>PAULINE DUCRUET</B> Grace Kelly's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet demonstrated that the best way to add a pop of color to a black outfit is with a bold red lip! Along with full brows and long lashes, the look brought some additional Parisian chic to Chanel's launch of The Coco Club at The Wing Soho in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
<b>PRINCESS CHARLENE OF MONACO</B> With her cheeks and glossy lips in soft pink, Princess Charlene made her eyes stand out with deep smoky grey hues as she attended the World Rugby Awards. The royal wore a black silk halter gown with ruffle details for the red carpet, which she walked alongside husband Prince Albert II. Photo: BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images
On her first official trip abroad with dad Grand Duke Henri, Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg kept her makeup look simple for their trip to Japan. Here, with her hair swept back, she wears just a hint of mascara and lip color at a daytime event. Photo: © SIP / Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
