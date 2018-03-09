Celebrity makeovers: All the stars and royals switching up their looks in 2018

<B>We can't get enough of celebrity beauty – and it's even better when our favorite stars opt to suddenly change up their looks with a new hair color or dramatic haircut! In 2018 so far we've seen new looks from <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kris-jenner/"><strong>Kris Jenner</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/emma-watson/"><strong>Emma Watson</strong></a> – and who knows what the rest of this year has in store. Whether you are looking for celebrity hair inspiration or just love it when stars surprise us with a new 'do, check out our gallery of all the famous faces who have created a splash with their major makeovers.</B> <b>JESSICA ALBA</B> On March 8, Jessica Alba, who had been sporting long locks during and after her pregnancy with two-month-old son Hayes, showed off her new shorter hairstyle on Instagram. The star shared this before and after pic, writing: "This happened ‍♀️ thx @chadwoodhair for the awesome #haircut - it feels sooo good to shed the pregnancy hair. Whaddaya think?" Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba
<b>TOM BRADY</b> The NFL star got a new look for a good cause! The New England Patriots quarterback arrived at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute fundraiser in Quincy, Massachusetts, on March 8, as a “mystery guest.” While there, he swapped his famous shaggy locks for a buzz cut. The event was part of Granite Telecommunication’s vow to give over $5 million to the Institute if 1,000 others agreed to shave their heads or beards, according to the Boston Globe. "They call me Buzzy... Tom Buzzy," Tom wrote on Instagram along with a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgEiPk4BCmW/?hl=en&taken-by=tombrady">boomerang</a>. "What a fun #SavingByShaving event today. It was an honor to join the fun and support @DanaFarber and all the great work they do! Thanks for the invite @coachhale5 (Rob Hale) and thank you @piniandco for the haircut! " Photo: Instagram/@tombrady
<b>KIM KARDASHIAN</b> Kim is now a pink lady. The <i>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</i> star decided to switch up her icy blonde look with some added color. The mom-of-three shared on her app how she was considering this since summer of 2017 when she shot for CR Fashion Book. Chris Appleton was the man behind the color, of which Kim also noted that Kanye and North approve. Despite loving the new shade, Kim also admitted that it probably won't last longer than two weeks. Photo: GC Images, Instagram/@kimkardashian
<B>JULIANNE HOUGH</B> Julianne Hough went from platinum blonde to red and we love it as much as she does! The <I>Grease: Live</I> star posted new Valentine's Day look to Instagram, writing: " I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head! I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me...and now that I'm on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!  Thank you to @ambahhh at @ninezeroone for making my hair dreams come true! #divinefeminine #femmefatale #rubyredvalentine." Photo: WENN, Instagram/@juliannehough
<b>DAVID BECKHAM</b> New job, new look! After sporting longer locks, the soccer star returned back to a short, sleeker cut, left, as he announced that he is now a franchise owner of a MLS team in Miami. The dad-of-four looked extra dapper at the press conference on January 29. Photo: Getty Images
<b>ANIKA NONI ROSE</b> The <i>Assassination Nation</i> star showed off her fiery new hue when she dropped by the Bentonville Film Festival and Google panel + cocktail party at the DIRECTV Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20. She took to Instagram to credit Cynthia Alvarez with brightening up her look. Photo: Getty Images
<b>PRINCE WILLIAM</B> After making an appearance on December 16 sporting a look to which we've become well accustomed, left, two days later Prince William showed off a surprise new look – a shaved head! The British royal unveiled the close crop as he launched a UK program to help veterans find work in the National Health Service at London's Evelina Children's Hospital. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
<B>EMMA ROBERTS</B> On January 11, Emma unveiled an edgy new hairstyle at the Critics Choice Awards, where she accompanied <I>American Horror Stories</I> actor Evan Peters. "He got nominated. I got bangs. #criticschoiceawards ," she posted to Instagram, showing off her new blunt cut fringe. Photos: WENN/Cover Images
<b>JADA PINKETT SMITH</B> Jada Pinkett Smith decided to switch things up in January 2018! Taking to Twitter, the 46-year-old unveiled a dramatic new hairstyle to her followers. She proudly flaunted her edgy asymmetrical bob, captioning a picture: "Then came 2018." Her husband Will Smith certainly approved of the new look, taking to his Instagram page to show off his wife's daring style. "I love her new cut, I had to show y'all," he said. Photo: Getty Images, Twitter/@jadapsmith
<b>EMMA WATSON</b> Emma Watson's hairstyles throughout the years have varied from shoulder-length curls to a striking pixie cut. To kick off 2018, the actress added short, choppy fringed bangs. Photo: Getty Images
<b>KRIS JENNER</b> Though the Kardashian matriarch tested out platinum blonde hair in 2017 by wearing a wig, she decided to start the new year by making it permanent. The momager showed off her new hue on Instagram with the caption: "January 2nd back at work here we go!!! Makeup: @makeupbyariel Hair: @chrisappleton1 #MotherDaughterTuesday #happynewyear2018" Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@krisjenner
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved