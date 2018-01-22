Try these 6 celebrity-inspired makeup trends straight from the red carpet

With a new year comes a <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/health-and-beauty/"><strong>host of new beauty trends</strong></a>! Denise Rabor, International Makeup Artist and Founder of WOW Beauty, has offered up expert tips for the top looks for 2018, from glowing skin to graphic eyeliner. Scroll through to see a guide to the six big trends for this year. <B>FRESH-FACED FOUNDATION... like Alison Brie</B> Mandy Moore, Alison Brie and Gal Gadot were among the beauties who boasted luminous skin as the year kicked off with the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/golden-globes/"><strong>Golden Globes</strong></a> ceremony, and it’s a look that’s not to difficult to recreate. “To perfect this look, ensure your skin is in good condition well cleansed and moisturised,” Denise told us. “This look is very minimalistic so don’t go overboard with the foundation and try to stick to a foundation with lighter coverage – or no foundation at all!”  Photo: Getty Images
<B>HIGHLIGHTS... like Zoe Kravitz</B> To continue the luminous skin theme, grab a highlighting stick. "Use it in the areas of your face you want to accentuate the most, whether it be the nose, cheekbones etc, and also use it in the inner corner of your eyes to make them really pop.” Denise explained.  Photo: Getty Images
<B>RED LIPS... like Angelina Jolie</B>  A trend that is still going strong is the classic red lip. “Be sure to use a lip liner in a similar shade to your red lipstick first and apply this around the lips and to fill in your lips to keep the color lasting longer,” Denise advised.  Photo: Getty Images
<B>GRAPHIC EYELINER... like Issa Rae</B>  “Graphic eye makeup has been seen all over the catwalks for spring-summer 2018. Use a liquid eyeliner and create a graphic, sharp, edgy liner to create this look or take inspiration from the iconic Amy Winehouse and create an overdrawn, graphic, feline flick,” Denise said. Photo: Getty Images
<B>BOLD, BRUSHED-UP BROWS... like Emilia Clarke</B> You can also take inspiration from the stars for this trend. “Use an eyebrow powder or pencil to give your brows some definition and then use an eyebrow spoolie (brush) to brush through the brows and give the appearance of more fullness,” advises Denise. Photo: Getty Images
<b>LONG, LUSH LASHES... like Gina Rodriguez</B>  It’s worth investing in a decent mascara for this trend. “Apply an extra layer or two of mascara on your lashes or alternatively, apply fake eyelashes on the top and bottom of your eyes to create a ‘doll like’ look,” Denise said. Photo: Getty Images
