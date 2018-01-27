Celebrity hairstyle inspiration: The looks you'll want to show your stylist

What are the biggest hair trends for 2018? We're bringing you advice from some of Britain's top experts to discover the best haircuts and hair colors of the year. Check out these major new looks – from Pantone bright shades like ultra violet to retro bobs with bangs – and the best celebrity hairstyles for inspiration.

SLEEK AND CHIC... like Olivia Munn

Olivia rocked a glossy long bob with a center part at the 2018 SAG Awards – and the style just happens to be a major trend for tresses this year. “Super sleek hair with a middle parting or deep side parting is the ultimate glamorous, effortless look, which I predict will remain huge for 2018,” Neil Barton, Goldwell Ambassador and Owner of Neil Barton Hairdressing, told us. “Having hair parted low on one side with an ultra-sleek poker straight style will be sure to match any outfit.”





Olivia Munn looked sophisticated with a sleek 'do and center part at the SAG Awards Photo: WENN

BRIGHT COLORS... like model Irene Kim

“The top hair colors for 2018 are all about bright, bold crazy colors with Ultra Violet being the Pantone color of the year,” Suzie McGill, International Artistic Director and Owner of Rainbow Room International’s Uddingston Salon, explained. “I am a huge fan of Palace Blue, it works especially well on dark hair and can help to create shine and a petrol-like effect – this is a great color to add movement to the hair.”

Model Irene Kim inspires her one million Instagram followers as she experiments with bold hair shades Photo: Getty Images

BOMBSHELL BLONDE... like Margot Robbie

If you aren’t feeling brave enough to try ultra violet or blue locks this year, then why not follow the trend for brightening up your blonde? “Take your blonde a bit lighter and freshen it up for 2018. If you're too scared to go a couple of shades lighter, or platinum, think about adding baby lights to your blonde hair to give it dimension and a shimmer of color!” KAM Hair and Body Spa owner Karen Thomson advised.

Look to I, Tonya star and Oscar nominee Margot Robbie for blonde hair inspo Photo: WENN

FRINGE BENEFITS... like Vanessa Hudgens

“The bob has always been popular, but 2018 will see bobs with fringes (bangs) everywhere. Uniform length with little layering and a choppy fringe is going to be huge and it is super easy to work with at home,” said hairstylist Ross Charles. “If your hair is ultra-thick or curly you can have the ends slightly softened to break it up, opting for a relaxed fringe is also best if your hair is thicker.”

Vanessa Hudgens rocked this fun look at the Golden Globes after parties Photo: Getty Images

