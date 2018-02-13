6 kiss proof lipsticks for Valentine's Day

A long-wearing, smudge-proof lipstick that survives all night is pretty much the holy grail when it comes to lipstick. With Valentine’s Day almost upon us, a long-lasting lip stain will be a best friend to those who plan on puckering up.

While some long-wear formulas can leave lips feeling dry and flaky, these picks will guarantee a kissable lip for hours. Of course, it's still a good idea to prep your lips with a good base like Blistex Lip Serum, $2.99, which hydrates lips and create softness. It immediately absorbs into lips and creates a smoothing primer to grip whatever shade you put on top. And for a super soft pout, try Skyn ICELAND Plumping Lip Gels, $15.00, a 10-minute plumping gel patch designed to improve the look, fullness, and overall health of lips.

Read on for the best products for puckering up.



1. Pat McGrath MatteTrance in Elson, $38 from patmcgrath.com



The fashion world’s most in-demand make-up artist has created her own make-up line, including this richly pigmented deep red with blue undertones. It goes on opaque for a mesmerizingly modern matte finish.

MORE: THE BEST CELEBRITY KISSES



2. Marc Jacobs Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon in How Rouge, $26 from marcjacobsbeauty.com





A lip crayon is perfect for a relaxed daytime date, helping you to achieve full, kissable lips in one swipe. Jacobs’ 16-hour built-in wear means you can go in fearlessly for plenty of smudge-proof smooching.

3. YSL Tatouage Couture Matte Stain in 10 Carmin Statement, $36 from yslbeautyus.com

This liquid lipstick offers a lightweight finish with a bold color pay-off, making you easily forget you’re even wearing lipstick. Despite that, it has remarkable staying power and won't disappear like those glasses of wine.

MORE: THE PERFECT VALENTINE`S DAY INSPIRED NAIL ART

4. Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lipstick in Temptation, $28 from lauramercier.com





The ever-reliable Laura Mercier’s Velour lipstick will stay in place through dinner and beyond, so you can enjoy the food you love without worrying about losing your vibrant lip color.

5. NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Just What I Needed, $26 from narscosmetics.com





NARS' liquid lipstick dries to a smooth matte finish that won't move or crack on your lips. Intense color coverage is combined with ultra-flexible long-wear that applies like an ink on lips for a night out with no worries of smudging.

MORE: SHAKEN NOT STIRRED: VALENTINE'S DAY COCKTAILS





6. MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, $17.50 from maccosmetics.com



If you're particularly conscious about lipstick transfer with a bold red or perky pink, a pout-enhancing nude shade, like MAC’s Velvet Teddy, will give you peace of mind - and it will stay in place all night.

WATCH: HELLO!'S 15 Second Beauty Trial – Legendary Queen by Charlotte Tilbury