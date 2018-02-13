Lucy Hale reveals her very affordable beauty tip for a flawless complexion By Alexandra Hurtado

Lucy Hale let us in on some of her pretty little beauty secrets during her first-ever fashion week. The Pretty Little Liars alum, who admitted she is "super into skincare," shared that she double cleanses her face to achieve her flawless complexion. The 28-year-old also told HELLO! at the Self-Portrait x Fiji Water show in NYC, "I use retinol every night which kind of renews your skin." Lucy also suggested, “Find a good facialist, that’s my trick.”

When it comes to her style, the Hollywood star noted that it’s "constantly evolving." Though these days, she said, “I’m kind of going through more of a vintage phase, but I don’t know I’m pretty casual. I like to edge it up," adding, "It’s kind of different every day depending on how I’m feeling.”

The actress opened up about her beauty secrets at the Self-Portrait show x Fiji Water Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

While her style might change day-to-day, Lucy always has three staples in her wardrobe. “[A] good pair of denim jeans, a good leather jacket and converse sneakers,” she said of her closet must-haves. Lucy, who wrapped Pretty Little Liars last year, was excited to attend her first fashion week this year. “This is my first fashion week actually. I’ve always been filming,” she said. “So I’ve always been working so this is my first time to actually fly out and enjoy it and it’s new for me but I love fashion. I've always loved clothes.”

Lucy washes her face two times when removing makeup Photo: Instagram/@lucyhale

Since saying goodbye to Aria Montgomery on her hit Freeform show, the TV star has moved on to a “very different character” on the CW’s upcoming series Life Sentence. “It's on the opposite end of the spectrum. It’s a dramedy," she said comparing her new series to PLL. "It’s about a dysfunctional family, and it’s about a girl who for the last ten years of her life was diagnosed with terminally ill cancer so she was living like she was dying. In the pilot we find out she is going to live so she has to refigure out who she is and what kind of person she wants to be.”

Life Sentence premieres March 7th on the CW.