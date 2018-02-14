Blossoming beauty: The best rose-scented perfumes, body lotions and face creams HELLO! US

While long-stemmed flowers are certainly lovely to receive, don't forget about rose-scented beauty products whether you are looking for a surprise or for a present for yourself. Harnessing the natural beauty of the delicate blooms, we've rounded up a number of the top must-have skin treats that are infused with floral extracts, rosehip oil and other soothing elements that will have you coming up roses!

Rose face creams

When it comes to indulgence, By Terry's Baume de Rose Face Cream ($85 at barneys.com) is a great pick. The scented balm is replete with the goodness of rose flower essential wax, rose butter and rosehip oil, making it ideal for those with dry or stressed out complexions. Another sought-after option is Herbivore's Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Creme ($48 at Sephora.com), which contains rosewater, aloe water, and white tea extract to moisturize, soothe and reduce the appearance of redness. And if you really want to splash out, search for The Organic Pharmacy's Rose Diamond Eye Cream ($135 from Theorganicpharmacy.com), an intensely hydrating global eye contour treatment that targets the appearance of lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness around the eye area.

Rose-scented body lotions

Like a rose-scented body lotion? Look no further than Korres' Japanese Rose line. In particular, the Body Milk ($11.50 from us.lookfantastic.com) is a top choice, with the moisturizing cream enriched with almond oil, shea butter and aloe vera. It has a delicate floral fragrance too, that lingers in a nice way. Or pamper yourself with British beauty brand Odylique's Rose Velvet Body Lotion ($39 from Odylique.com). Formulated with luxurious botanical actives including aloe, avocado, cocoa bean and coconut, this lotion leaves skin silky smooth – and somehow it also smells exactly like fresh rose petals.









Rose perfumes

When it comes to fragrance, rose tends to feature in just about any scent. But for the real purists, there are a couple of go-to perfumes to covet and collect. Jo Malone's Red Roses Cologne (starting at $65 from Jomalone.com) is an enduring romantic favorite, and with its blend of seven roses and hints of violet leaves and lemon, it's easy to see why. Diptyque's Eau Rose Eau de Toilette ($130 from diptyqueparis.com), an invigorating rose-based scent featuring sharp notes of bergamot and blackcurrant, will always make an excellent gift, or head to your nearest cosmetics counter and ask for a tester of Tom Ford's Private Blend Cafe Rose Eau de Parfum ($230 at Nordstrom.com), a chypre fragrance with touches of Turkish rose, black pepper and coffee.

