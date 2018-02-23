Get a first look at Kylie Jenner's new cosmetics line inspired by her daughter Stormi HELLO! US

Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest cosmetics gurus on the block – and now the 20-year-old new mom has announced she's releasing a new line of cosmetics inspired by her weeks-old baby Stormi Webster. The reality TV personality-turned-makeup mogul, who hid her pregnancy before making a surprise reveal when her daughter was born in early February, is launching Kylie Cosmetics' The Weather Collection on February 28th. On Thursday, she gave a sneak peek at the new line of lipsticks, highlighters, glosses and eye colors in videos posted on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. "A few of my favorites. Inspired by Stormi," she captioned one snap. "I worked on this pretty much (through) my entire pregnancy. Right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it."

The Calm Before the Storm eye palette is part of the new Stormi-inspired collection which will be out on February 28 Photo: Twitter/@kyliejenner

In the video, fans get a look at the new products, including the Eye of the Storm Pressed Powder Palette, which contains glittery black, blue and bronze eyeshadows, as well as a matte yellow and taupe hue. Kylie is also launching three new matte lipsticks in nude and black shades as well as glitter eyeshadows, glitter glosses and the Lightning Bolt Ultra Glow, a gold-colored shimmer powder. Each of the products in the new line has been given a sweet name, such as Little Wonder, Starbaby and Heaven Sent.

⚡️ The Weather Collection ⚡️ Launching Feb 28 3pm pst. Check out my stories to see a closer look  @kyliecosmeticspic.twitter.com/TWb0AokjnY — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 23, 2018

Kylie has been in the news quite a bit this week. Not only did she reveal that Stormi looks just like her, but she also caused a stir on Wall Street on Wednesday. The young star tweeted, "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me" – and Snap, Inc stock dropped by $1.3billion the following day.

