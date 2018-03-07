Hilarie Burton shares first photo of baby daughter George as she reveals past miscarriages HELLO! US

In a candid post on Instagram, new mom Hilarie Burton has shared the first photos of her "miracle baby" and opened up about her fertility struggles. The star and her husband, The Watchmen's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who are also parents to seven-year-old son Gus, had welcomed baby George Virginia Morgan last month. On Tuesday, as she shared the debut snaps of their new daughter and confirmed her adorable name, Hilarie also revealed for the first time the painful fertility struggles, including miscarriages, that she and Jeffrey had endured.

Hilarie and Jeffrey shared their pregnancy news in September, and welcomed baby daughter George in February Photo: Getty Images

Alongside a sweet photo collage of baby George and son Gus, she wrote, "There's something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying (to get pregnant)... It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby... booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby."

Hilarie and Jeffrey, who have been together since 2009 and married in 2014, suffered further heartache as "more losses followed" before Gus was born a healthy baby five years later. Their continued struggles had prompted the couple to be "cautious" when Hilarie learned she was expecting daughter George, and she was so scared about losing another baby, she decided against celebrating her pregnancy until the little girl's arrival.

"I didn't want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it," she shared. "I didn't want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy's arms and I don't take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive."

Hilarie went on to explain she wanted to share pictures of her daughter to give other women battling similar problems hope for the future. "Now that folks know she's here, I don't want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table," Hilarie noted. "If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours."

