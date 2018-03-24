Girls who wear glasses: How to wear makeup with your statement specs By HELLO! US

It's the classic dilemma for girls who wear glasses: how do you wear makeup with your favorite frames to show off your features to the best effect? It can be difficult to showcase a stunning makeup look when you are wearing a standout statement accessory right on your face! But as stars like Gwen Stefani and Zendaya have exemplified, with a few clever tricks you can ensure your makeup and glasses perfectly complement one another – and ensure that those cool specs won't conceal all the work you've put in on the gorgeous visage underneath. Here are some top tips on makeup for glasses wearers straight from award-winning makeup artist and skincare expert Stacey Whittaker.

OPT FOR A BOLD LIP

Get some balance by wearing a head-turning shade on your lips. "Wearing a bright lip often looks stunning on women who have to wear glasses as it adds a pop of color without using too much eye makeup," says Stacey. She cited MAC's So Chaud as one of her favorite red lipsticks, thanks to its "bright and flattering tone". If you prefer a pink lip, then try MAC's Matte Lipstick in Pink Pigeon.

It's a classic! Gwen Stefani's red lips both made a statement and meshed perfectly with her tortoise shell glasses Photo: Getty Images

GO NEUTRAL

When it comes to eyeshadow, though, brighter isn't necessarily better. "If you wear glasses, I would recommend keeping the look quite simple and possibly avoid brighter shades," Stacey explained. "Opt for a nice warm brown tone in the crease of your eye to add some definition and warmth and use a lighter brown or nude color on your lid." A palette is always a good choice if you want a selection of shades to choose from. Urban Decay's Naked palettes have become cult classics and it's not hard to see why. There have been countless new versions of this palette since its release but we love the original, with its perfect blend of light, medium and dark browns, to give you all you need to create natural smoky eye.

Zendaya rocked warm brown eyeshadow hues with her oversized frames Photo: Getty Images

DON'T SKIMP ON THE EYELINER

Line, line, line! Eyeliner can be vital in emphasizing your peepers if you wear glasses. "It can also work well to smudge some kohl liner along your upper lash line to outline and define your eyes too," Stacey explained. Go for a brown liner if you want a subtler finish or a black liner topped with mascara for a more glamorous edge.

Karlie Kloss opted for a pale pink lip and lined upper and lower lash lines for serious specs appeal Photo: Getty Images

