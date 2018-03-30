Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency heart surgery: Report By Robert Peterpaul

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone emergency open-heart surgery. The 70-year-old actor went to Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. for a catheter valve replacement on Thursday, March 29, according to TMZ. However, the star experienced complications during the somewhat experimental procedure when the valve replacement failed. Doctors then quickly decided to perform emergency heart surgery. Arnold is currently said to be in a stable condition.

Arnold was just abroad in Australia prior to the surgery Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

This is not the first time the former Governor of California has had heart surgery. In 1997, Arnold went under the knife to have an aortic valve replaced. After breaking six ribs in a motorcycle accident, the Celebrity Apprentice host later opened up about the surgery in 2001. “It was very painful, much more painful than the heart surgery,” he said at the time. “A rib breaking is, like, the worst.” The father of five was in a second motorcycle crash in 2006, but walked away then with only a few minor injuries.

Arnold with his children and ex-wife Maria Shriver Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Arnold recently returned from a trip to Australia. The actor took part in the Run for the Kids charity race in Melbourne on March 18. He was in town for the Arnold Sports Festival Australia that hosted a variety of events. "This will be the biggest ever, 35 different sports, not just bodybuilding, power building and the world’s strongest men competition," he told reporters Down Under. "It's different Olympic sports."