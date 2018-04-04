Copper hair: The celebrity trend to try on your tresses HELLO! US

Famous blonde Kate Bosworth recently took the plunge and dyed her locks a gorgeous copper, a shade complementing her complexion with a dark strawberry hue accented with golden highlights. And as celebrities such as Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and Julianne Hough embrace makeovers in red shades too, more than a few of us are pondering trying out the look for ourselves! Need some guidance? Founder of London boutique salon Lulu Blonde Sharon Landman predicts that the most popular shades for 2018 will range from golden apricots to soft coppers. “Not be confused with oranges or brassy golds, these tones are subtle, shiny and sexy,” she said.

Kate Bosworth has just gone from California blonde to sultry copper Photos: WENN, Getty Images

She continued: "It’s important to consult with an expert when considering a new color. In general, blondes with blue and green eyes will suit strawberry and apricot-inspired shades, while natural redheads and brunettes will be able to pull off just about any color in the copper spectrum."

Sharon explained that colorists can quite easily switch existing blondes to copper tones by using products such as Redken’s Shades EQ, a demi-permanent hair color. These non-permanent glosses gradually fade over the course of a few weeks and are perfect for those who don’t want harsh root regrowth, are looking to try out a new shade or are seeking tones that can be easily removed or refreshed.

Julianne Hough underwent a dramatic switch to a flame haired look, which included a color change for her brows, too Photos: WENN, Getty Images

"Brunettes can lighten up with highlights or a balayage technique. Products without bleaches are available to add coppery tones,” the hair expert shared. Depending on your natural hair color, copper shades can be fairly low maintenance as they simply fade from the hair. To keep the hue looking as fresh as possible, Sharon recommends investing in a quality color-protecting conditioner.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley recently swapped her brunette locks for the on-trend copper hue Photo: WENN, Getty Images

The hair guru also has guidance when it comes to conditioning your locks. "Products such as Redken’s Blonde Idol Custom Tone Conditioner actually add a little color to the hair when conditioning and replace any tone. While Oribe’s Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil will retain the gorgeous shine achieved from the colors,” she said.

