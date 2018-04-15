Elizabeth Hurley, 52, reveals the secret to her amazing figure HELLO! US

How does she do it? Actress, model, swimwear designer and philanthropist Elizabeth Hurley isn't just returning to the big screen for Phoenix Wilder and the Great Elephant Adventure, which is in theaters nationwide for a special screening on April 16, but is also a single working mom to a teenage son. And on top of that, she just happens to look amazing in a bikini at the age of 52! In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the star reveals just how she keeps her amazing form – "It definitely gets harder as you get older," she says – and her secret is one we can all do every day.

The 52-year-old actress often models the looks from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection on her social media Photo: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

The super-fit star, who plays queen consort Helena in the TV series The Royals, is a faithful follower of doing 10,000 steps a day. "Simple lifestyle choices – such as keeping to a healthy weight and making exercise a part of one’s daily routine – are essential to feeling and looking great," she said. "I try to stay as active as I can and feel guilty if I don’t hit 10,000 steps a day. That said, if I’m in London rather than the country, I can do pitifully few steps."

Being the face of a major beauty brand also helps! "I’ve also been really lucky having worked for Estée Lauder for over 20 years and being spoiled rotten with products," she noted. "Staying hydrated inside and out really matters."

These days Elizabeth is all about family – including her 16-year-old son Damian, seen here, and her nephew, who she is helping nurse back to health after a 'brutal' stabbing in London Photos: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

What also matters to Elizabeth these days is her family. She's supporting her son Damian, 16, who appears in The Royals, in his burgeoning acting career and she's also helping nurse her nephew Miles Hurley, recently seriously injured in a London stabbing, back to health. Speaking to HELLO! in her first interview since the incident, she confirmed that he is recuperating at her English countryside home. "Over time you get a better perspective on what’s important and my priorities are family, family, family," she said. "I feel blessed."

Elizabeth's new movie, Phoenix Wilder and the Great Elephant Adventure, opens for a special one day only presentation on April 16.