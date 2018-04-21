Festival makeup trends to rock right now HELLO! US

When Ariana Grande surprised fans with an unannounced set at Coachella 2018, one thing that sparkled as much as her performance was her on-trend festival makeup, complete with glitter-embellished cheeks. With stars and fashionistas descending on music extravaganzas from Coachella to Glastonbury, famous faces and festival-goers alike are working hard to make sure both their wardrobes and and makeup choices are right on point. What are the top beauty trends for festival season? Check out these expert opinions and try them out on your own.

HOLOGRAPHIC HUES

“Iridescent make-up is bang on trend for spring-summer 2018 and festivals, and there are a number of ways to rock this look from highlighter to eye shadow,” Stacey Whittaker, award-winning make-up and skincare expert, said. “Holographic hues to create that ethereal look are set to stay and are perfect for festival season. This trend is a super fun and a quirky way to add a hint of rainbow colors and iridescent sparkle to your makeup without opting for full on bold color.”



EYES THAT SPARKLE

If you’re feeling braver, swap iridescence for full-on glitter. Denise Rabor, international makeup artist and founder of WOW Beauty, says that glitter is once again going to be a massive trend during festival season. “I predict we will see lots of glitter, with one of the biggest make-up trends being glitter under eye accents,” she smiled. “Many people choose to go a bit more ‘out there’ with their makeup looks at festivals and this really is a statement look. To create this look, you can use an eye primer under your eye and using a brush you can dab on some loose glitter or alternatively you can use glitter eyeliner.”



GLITTER LIPS

Or, if you don’t want to do glitter eyes, why not try some sparkle on your lips? “This is another very dramatic make-up look and looks best when paired with subtle eye makeup to allow all focus to be solely on the lips!” Denise explained. “To create the look, start by lining your lips and then filling them in with your desired lipstick shade. Then, apply a clear lip-gloss to your lips or a glitter glue or primer and use a flat brush to gently pat the glitter on to your lips.”

However, remember that this look is anything but low maintenance, so Denise advises taking along your lipstick, glitter and a cotton swab with you so that you can top your lips up throughout the day and maintain your gorgeous glittery pout.

