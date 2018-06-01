How to recreate Meghan Markle's royal wedding day makeup HELLO! US

We couldn't wait to see what former Suits actress Meghan Markle would wear to marry Prince Harry, and the gorgeous bride certainly didn't disappoint. The new Duchess of Sussex stunned at her May 19 wedding in a pure white custom Givenchy gown, which was certainly the main attraction. But the understated glamour of the dress also extended to her polished but low-key makeup look – flawless skin, a brown smoky eye and pretty pink lip. A makeup artist who has worked with Meghan, Lydia Sellers, described the Duchess' wedding day beauty look as "classic, timeless and glowing", with the emphasis on putting her dewy, freckled skin centre stage. Best of all, it's a look we can all easily recreate with just a few key products – and without the help of a glam squad! Read on for tips on how to get Meghan's bridal look.

Meghan, ready for her close-up on her royal wedding day Photo: Getty Images

1) FRESH-FACED BEAUTY

A great skincare routine ahead of the big day is important for a look that highlights the beauty of your natural complexion. Use a spray mist like Glossier's Soothing Face Mist, $18, which is made with roses and aloe, to hydrate, soothe, and leave you feeling fresh and awake. After applying moisturiser, use a lightweight foundation like delilah's Time Frame Future Resist Foundation SPF20 to create a flawless base. This foundation has a subtle luminosity which will give you a radiant glow and a nice velvety texture.

Photo: Glossier.com

2) BLUSH THE BRIDE

Meghan's makeup artist Daniel Martin warmed up her cheeks with a subtle flush of colour. For a similar look, brush on Nars' Blush in Gina, $30, and finish the look with subtle sweeps of delilah's Sunset Matte Bronzer in Light/Medium or St Tropez's 3-in-1 Bronzing Powder.

Photo: Nars.com

3) THE EYES HAVE IT

Play up your eyes While she mainly kept her makeup simple, Meghan played up her eyes with a smouldering, smoky-eyed look. Using a brown powder like MAC's Brown Down Eye Shadow, $17, a mid-brown hue, makes a smokey eye less harsh. Follow-up with an eyeliner like MAC's Teddy, $18, which has a bit of a sheen, and then layer on the black mascara.

Photos: Maccosmetics.com

4) PINK POUT

Meghan stuck to the makeup rules by keeping her lips muted, as she played up the colour on her eyes. To finish your Meghan-style makeover, use a lippy with a natural hint of tint that's packed with moisture, such as Neek's Kiss Me Kiss Me, $22.50, a vegan lipstick which is super-hydrating.

For more on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, click here.