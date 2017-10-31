Why Nicole Kidman isn't worried about ageing The award-winning actress wants to end the term 'anti-ageing'

Nicole Kidman has joined the movement hoping to dump the term 'anti-ageing', because there are benefits to getting older. The Lion star, who is a spokeswoman for skincare and make-up line Neutrogena, likes to look her best but refuses to endorse some of the beauty industry's tired sales pitches.

Sharing her favourite products as part of a People magazine article, she raves about Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream because it's "about helping you with wrinkles", adding, "It's not about taking away your ageing because ageing gives you wisdom!" She notes she has sensitive skin and, unlike some products containing wrinkle-busting ingredient retinol, this one "doesn't cause dryness or redness". She also recommends the brand's Make-up Remover Cleansing Towelettes, which allow her to handily remove makeup "in a car or on a plane" and the Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine, which Scandal star Kerry Washington also lists as a favourite.

As a busy mother-of-two, Nicole swears by products that are "low maintenance and quick" while still providing "results". "I don't have a lot of time, so I can't need 100 things," she concludes, "just a small number of products I really love." Ageing has certainly been kind to Kidman. At 50, she's looking better than ever and she's also having one of the best years of her career, having won an Emmy for her role in TV series Big Little Lies and an Oscar nod for adoption drama Lion. And she insists the age of mature actresses missing out on great roles is over with more and more parts available for women over 40.

"Women are having babies in their 40s and are wanting to continue their careers well into their 70s," she continues. "They don't want to be told, 'No it's over'. We're doing so much more. And I think we have helped that shift by all of us women banding together."