Meghan Markle's bridal bootcamp: her diet and beauty secrets revealed The Suits actress, 36, is a fan of yoga, clean-eating and minimal make-up

She's already a high-profile TV star but Meghan Markle is set to become one of the most famous women in the world if she – as many predict she will – marries Prince Harry next year. With a spring or summer wedding looking likely, the actress's thoughts are likely to have turned to those issues that every bride-to-be thinks about – how to look a million dollars on her big day. So what are Meghan's beauty secrets, and how will she prepare for a starring role in the next royal wedding?

Meghan's killer curves are the envy of millions of women and there's no doubt she will look stunning on her wedding day. At 5'7" tall and a slim size ten, she keeps in shape with a mixture of running, yoga and Pilates, as well as exercise DVDs which she follows at home. "Yoga is my thing," she's said. "There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga... increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

A self-confessed foodie, Meghan doesn't believe in depriving herself of the things she loves, but she also tries to eat as clean as possible. "I just try to avoid the things that I know are going to make me feel lethargic or sluggish. I eat mostly just fish and veggies – but I am also a foodie," she's said. "When I'm filming, I'm conscious of what I eat. I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends."

In the lead-up to her wedding, Meghan will no doubt revert to her 'filming' diet, which involves drinking hot water with lemon when she gets up, followed by porridge with banana and agave syrup for breakfast. Lunch is a salad snacks are almonds and apple and dinner is typically soup, or pasta with her 'filthy, sexy' sauce made from slow-cooked courgettes and stock.

