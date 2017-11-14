The One Show's Alex Jones unveils new look: see transformation Alex Jones has switched up her hairstyle!

Alex Jones decided to experiment with her hairstyle on Tuesday, ditching her usual look for something a little more edgy. The One Show presenter took to her Instagram page to reveal her brand new cut, writing in the caption: "The fringe is back. Thanks to hair wizard Esther @beepershair. A much need cut and colour. Last had it done in April." The TV star also revealed that her beauty regime has taken a back seat ever since she became a mother, adding: "I'm a disgrace, I know, especially as I'm on the telly, but I'm afraid haircuts and colour have fallen right to the bottom of the list of priorities over the last 9 months!! So nice to finally have it done!"

Alex Jones wows in vintage look for charity – see the snap!

Fans rushed to heap praise on the 40-year-old's transformation, with one writing: "You always look lovely Alex. But having a baby does change your priorities. Xx." Another shared: "I know EXACTLY how you feel Alex. I've not been to a hairdresser since 2015! Looking lovely regardless and love the new fringe." A third post read: "Looking beautiful & gorgeous as always. A fantastic picture of you - you have a brilliant smile - I love it." Another follower noted: "Doesn't it still get in your eyes? That's my length before I get it cut, have to have mine resting just nicely on the eyebrow."

Loading the player...

STORY: Alex Jones' baby Teddy reaches important milestone

Alex has been relishing motherhood ever since she welcomed baby Teddy into the world with husband Charlie Thomson in January. She occasionally posts pictures of her son on social media, although she tends to keep his face hidden from view. Earlier this week, the presenter told fans that her son had just started crawling for the first time. She wrote: "Finding it hard to leave this little bundle of fun this morning. He did his first proper crawl!!!! Delighted, proud and paranoid that we need to lock everything away all at once. Thanks @welovefrugi for the cosy onesie."